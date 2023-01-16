Vintcom and Stellar Cyber Partner to Bring Open XDR to Thai Market

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aligning with its strategy to maintain leadership in the IT industry with digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions for its clients, Vintcom Technology Public Co., Ltd. has partnered with Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, to distribute Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform in Thailand.

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform significantly reduces security risks by delivering a comprehensive view of the entire network and computing infrastructure that reveals even the most complex attacks. Unlike typical security tools that display dozens or hundreds of alerts with equal weight, the platform’s XDR Kill Chain prioritizes detections for immediate action. In addition, Stellar Cyber’s machine learning technology learns attack patterns over time, so it becomes better and better at spotting and remediating attacks as it works.

“Businesses of all sizes in Thailand are looking for new, affordable ways to secure their data,” said Dominic Neo, Director, ASEAN Region at Stellar Cyber. “Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform helps eliminate the data overload and tool fatigue often cited by security analysts while slashing operational costs. We are excited to be partnering with Vintcom to bring our solution to the Thai market.”

Resources

About Stellar Cyber

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to successfully secure their environments. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identiﬁcation and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8x improvement in MTTD and a 20x improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit stellarcyber.ai.

About Vintcom Technology PCL.

Vintcom Technology Public Co., Ltd. established in 2001, is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with a registered capital of 153.5 Mbaht. “We are Digital Transformation Enabler with 21 years of experience. We provide one-stop IT solutions to clients whose aspiration is to stay ahead of the game for the upcoming Digital Era.” Our experience and competency gained through the provision of professional services to large enterprises in Telecommunications, Banking, Finance, Education, Healthcare, Government, and Manufacturing will ensure that our customers will obtain the best-of-breed solutions that meet their business requirements. For more information, please visit https://www.vintcom.co.th