Accelerating Toward Enhanced Performance, Solera Partners with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team today announced a new multi-year partnership that underscores the two companies’ passion to drive automotive innovation forward.

“Solera and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team share the same commitment to transform the automotive industry,” said Darko Dejanovic, CEO of Solera. “That's why we’re excited about this collaboration. It presents an opportunity to break new boundaries and inspire excellence on a global scale.”

From the 2023 Formula One™ season onwards, the Solera brand will appear on the car and on the left sleeve of the driver, pit crew overalls, and team clothing. Solera branding will also be shown on partner displays trackside and at garages along with other placements. The company branding and logo will be featured on the Mercedes-Benz high-performance vehicle “Hot Laps Car” at one race during the season. Additionally, Solera will also have access to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One team members, including drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Solera branding will be unveiled at the Team’s 2023 F1 car launch on Feb. 15 in the UK.

“Data innovation, combined with the drive for ultimate performance through people, processes, and technology, are hallmarks of a successful business and team,” said Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. “We are delighted to welcome Solera to the team as a partner, not only due to their reputation as an industry leader but owing to our shared beliefs and values.”

“It is fantastic to welcome Solera to our growing partner family,” said Richard Sanders, Commercial Director of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. “As leaders in our respective industries, there are many synergies between our two businesses. We are excited to begin our relationship and highlighting the Solera brand to our global audience.”

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is the works team of Mercedes-Benz, competing at the pinnacle of motorsport – the FIA Formula One™ World Championship.

Formula One is like nothing else in the sporting sphere. It’s a demanding technical and human challenge, combining cutting-edge technologies and innovation, high-performance management and elite teamwork.

At Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, a group of passionate and determined people work to design, develop, manufacture and race the cars driven by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and young star George Russell.

The team has set a new benchmark for F1 success during the sport’s current Hybrid era, winning consecutive Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the Constructors’ Championship in 2021. During those title-winning seasons, the team has scored 111 wins, 232 podium finishes, 118 pole positions, 81 fastest laps and 53 one-two finishes from 160 race starts.