Nature’s UNDERDOGS Step Into the Spotlight

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe today announced the greenlight of UNDERDOGS, an unconventional natural history series that will tell the story of the heroic underdogs of the natural world - the good, the bad and the frankly ugly. The 10-part series is co-produced by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and multiple Emmy®- and BAFTA Award-winning Wildstar Films (“America The Beautiful,” “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”).

Monroe unveiled UNDERDOGS, with a tongue-in-cheek teaser video narrated by Reynolds, during Nat Geo’s TCA session. Reynolds will narrate the entire 10-episode series, bringing his distinctive voice and humorous take to the natural world through a groundbreaking partnership that bakes humor into the storytelling from the ground up.

From their hidden talents to their bold hygiene choices, unsavory courtship rituals, devious camouflage techniques and “tough love” parenting skills, UNDERDOGS will celebrate and champion the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a little known and surprising cast of animal characters. These overlooked superstars come in all sizes, shapes and smells. They’re the outcasts and the troublemakers, brash, unsophisticated, flatulent, incontinent and often unhinged. But they’re also warriors, team players and evil geniuses. They’re out there 24-7 giving it maximum effort, keeping the natural world in working order for all those showboating polar bears, sharks and gorillas.

"UNDERDOGS represents an entirely fresh take on the natural history genre that is sure to delight and inform audiences of all ages,” said Monroe. “With Ryan and Maximum Effort’s irreverent spirit and Wildstar’s award-winning expertise in wildlife storytelling, we have assembled the perfect team to tell the entertaining stories of nature’s unsung heroes with both humor and heart.”

“I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” said Reynolds. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a show that is entertaining, surprising and will do justice to animals usually stuck as supporting cast.”

Added Dan Rees, Wildstar executive producer, “UNDERDOGS explores the animal world with a fresh, fun and highly entertaining perspective. Partnering so closely with Ryan and Maximum Effort has allowed us to bake in their inimitable humor every step of the way - from conception to delivery of this unique series. As a result, UNDERDOGS will make you snort with laughter and possibly even spill your coffee on your lap, but ultimately it puts a new spotlight on some of the weirder and less explored denizens of our planet, and all underpinned by sound science and research.”

From National Geographic Content, UNDERDOGS will be produced by Wildstar Films and Maximum Effort. For Maximum Effort, Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey are executive producers. For Wildstar, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield and Dan Rees are executive producers; and Dave Denny is series producer.

About Wildstar Films

Wildstar brings new perspectives and fresh ideas to high-quality natural history content, all powered by an open mind, a diverse outlook, a desire to work with the best in the world, and a commitment to sustainability. Led by co-Founders Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz whose extensive credits include Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and multiple wildlife feature documentaries for Disney Studios, Wildstar’s rapidly growing team is a blend of exciting young talent and experienced hands who have won all of the major industry awards including BAFTAs, Primetime Emmys® and RTS. The company’s recent output includes: America the Beautiful (Disney+/National Geographic), Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (Disney+/National Geographic), America’s National Parks (National Geographic), Elephant (Disneynature), and Monkey Kingdom (Disneynature).

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project and Welcome to Wrexham.

About National Geographic Content

Award-winning and critically acclaimed National Geographic Content, part of a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, creates and delivers riveting stories and experiences in natural history, science, adventure and exploration. Inspiring a deeper connection to the world, the content studio reaches 300 million people worldwide in 180 countries and 33 languages across the global National Geographic channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO), National Geographic Documentary Films, and direct-to-consumer platforms Disney+ and Hulu. Its diverse content includes Emmy® Award-winning franchise Genius, series Life Below Zero and Secrets of the Whales, and Oscar®- and BAFTA award-winning film Free Solo. In 2022, National Geographic Content was awarded eight News and Documentary Emmys, in addition to Life Below Zero’s Emmy win for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, it’s sixth Emmy overall. For more information, visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or follow Nat Geo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

