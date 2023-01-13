Automat-IT Announces Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services in Europe and Israel

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Automat-IT today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), benefiting customers in Europe and Israel with cutting edge digital services.

Automat-IT CEO, Ziv Kashtan, says the agreement will make it easier for customers to design and run digital services - from needs assessment through to moving entire business units into the cloud and 24/7 service monitoring.

“Being a tech savvy company, we decided to focus on AWS cloud solutions, putting all our energy into giving customers – mainly startups and technology companies – the best option to put their applications in the cloud. This agreement demonstrates our commitment to deliver dramatically increased value and performance to help customers move into the cloud faster and easier.”

“Customers can then focus on developing their own core business, knowing they can build applications quickly and easily knowing, while meeting the most stringent requirements for scalability, reliability, availability, and security,” Mr Kashtan said.

“Automat-IT shares many of our values and Leadership Principles. Our joint customers will benefit from a customer obsession and earn trust approach, while insisting on the highest standards,” said Kellen O’Connor, AWS EMEA Startup Business Managing Director. “We are excited to expand the collaboration with Automat-IT to the European market, and offer customers the ability to develop and run modern applications seamlessly, while leveraging the security, scalability and flexibility that AWS Cloud provides.”

This collaboration will make a difference to organisations like medical business C2i. Co-founder Boris Oklander says DevOps is integral to the business, and choosing the right partner is crucial.

“C2i is revolutionizing the way western medicine manages cancer treatment. Automat-IT’s contribution to our success goes far beyond the classic partner role - they’re an accelerator to C2i’s growth. We are excited to see this strategic collaboration agreement – it will enhance our mutual success,” Mr Oklander said.

Automat-IT’s vision to empower its customers by leveraging cutting-edge technology has yielded two additional focus areas of collaboration with AWS:

In-house development of AI, Machine Learning and Security solutions providing additional capabilities for technological clients in a variety of verticals, including Healthcare, FinTech and Telecommunications. The establishment of an Automat-IT academy, to meet the growing need for highly qualified DevOps engineers. Automat-IT will train 50 engineers over the next 2 years to become seasoned DevOps engineers and certified AWS Practitioners.

END

Automat-IT is a leading provider of DevOps services with customers in various fields such as finance, insurance, and technology. Our customers are able to plan and execute DevOps best practices of automation and self-service, implement and manage Kubernetes, save on budgets, overcome IT complexity, and deliver on 'time to market.'