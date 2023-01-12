AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Stellar National Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) to Stellar National Life Insurance Company (Stellar Life) (Phoenix, AZ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Stellar Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings assigned to Stellar Life reflect AM Best’s expectation that the company will maintain sufficient capital to support its future business plans. In December 2022, Stellar Life was launched, with a focus on becoming a fully digital issuer of annuities, while partnering with U.S. independent annuity sales channels.

The company intends to offer a mix of mainstream and niche fixed annuity products designed for banking, credit union and broker-dealer distribution through its platform, as well as partnering with other direct issuance private credit experts. Invested assets will be managed by Stellar National IM, LLC (Stellar IM), an affiliate of Stellar Life’s parent company, Stellar National Holdings, LLC (Stellar Holdings). Stellar IM will have a strategic investment relationship with Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC, an indirect owner of Stellar Holdings, which has a particular expertise in the commercial mortgage lending space and over $5 billion in assets under management. Partially offsetting factors include the increasing exposure to interest rate risk as Stellar Life’s annuity book of business grows, as well as the challenges that come with executing its business plan.

