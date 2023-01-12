KBRA Releases CREFC January Conference 2023 – Day 3 Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases the final recap of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) January Conference 2023. The day’s sessions consisted of three panel discussions on multifamily and housing affordability, the future of office, and the What’s Left to Lend On? closing panel.

On the topic of Multifamily, Affordability, & The State of Housing, panelists generally agreed that multifamily rents will most likely remain flat or even decline across market rate housing in 2023. Overall, there is a huge shortage of affordable housing nationwide, with one panelist suggesting that although many arguments can be made, the only solution is to create more units.

The second panel, The Future of Office: Impact on Property Valuation and Lending, discussed available financing for office loans. The discussion on available financing for office loans generally echoed what was said in other panels, as properties that have near-term tenant rollover, are in less favorable markets, or in need of renovations are less likely to be refinanced.

The final panel of the conference mentioned that there is a level and price for everything, even the most challenged asset classes, as well as there is a lot remaining to lend on, including traditional real estate and esoteric property types such as data centers, fiber, triple-net leases, film studios, and media.

Following the final session, a site tour of Starwood Property Trust’s Miami headquarters was made available to conference attendees.

