IW’s GRAYPATH, Next-Gen VPN Solution, Aligned with US Army’s Plans to Offset Contested Communications with Multipath Transport Agnostic Capabilities, Awarded Prime Contract from Defense Agency

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, announced today that GRAYPATH, its flagship Next-Gen VPN solution, has been awarded a prime contract with a Defense Agency for an undisclosed amount.

GRAYPATH Is a BREAKTHROUGH Next-Gen Quantum-Resistant Virtual private network solution that optimizes performance, resiliency, and Security of critical and sensitive data. It has been successfully adopted this year by the U.S. Defense and Intelligence community and is being used to fight cyber adversaries. A major advantage of the solution is that it fully aligns with the U.S. army's need to counter contested communications with multipath transport.

According to recent media reports, the latest US Army’s PACE innovative plan (primary, alternate, contingency, and emergency plans for resilient communications) is aimed at providing army operators with an array of terrestrial and space-based tactical networks that will serve as the basis for Joint All Domain Command and Control. “GRAYPATH,” said John Hammes, Chief Strategy Officer of Intelligent Waves, “is designed to meet the Army's efforts to converge multiple networks, so operators can use communications systems anytime, anywhere, using the same standards in a deployed environment, using Unified Network approach.”

Unlike legacy VPNs, GRAYPATH is a software-defined network, cloud-hosted, Distributed Virtual Network that uses Spread Spectrum IP technology to provide unprecedented security, performance, and reliability. GRAYPATH spread spectrum IP separates application traffic data packets and simultaneously bursts the packets across multiple secure communications channels and multiple agnostic communications mediums. As a result, GRAYPATH provides unprecedented data security by simultaneously bursting application packets across multiple encrypted channels, provides superior performance by sharing data throughput capacity across numerous mediums, and ensures exceptional reliability through automated monitoring of data channels and autonomous “smart switching” of data pathways.

GRAYPATH is now available for purchase through Intelligent Waves’ GSA Schedule contract#: GS-35F-0624Y.

