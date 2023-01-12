Hospitality Wellness Group Facilitates Partnership with Wynn and Encore Resorts to Provide We Care Virtual Health and Well Being 24/7 Telehealth Services with Award Winning MediOrbis

MARINA DEL REY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospitality Wellness Group (Hospitality Wellness), an integrated digital health solution available to hotels that provides 24/7 access to board-certified doctors powered by MediOrbis, today announces that Wynn and Encore Resorts has selected MediOrbis as a digital option to providing Board Certified physicians for guests and their families.

According to Ms. Lee Long, senior vice president and general manager, Wynn Resorts, “We provide elite venues and services to our valued guests and their families. The health and safety of our guests is our number one priority, and this service helps with that promise.”

Hospitality Wellness’ We Care virtual health and well-being 24/7 Telehealth is an enhancement to their wellness program and addresses the need for easy healthcare access for guests providing a new service which is frequently requested in a recent survey.

Ms. Lee adds, “Onboarding was quick and easy by providing a dedicated 800# which the staff provides to the guest needing medical attention, which connects immediately to the MediOrbis staff.”

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are two extraordinary, award-winning hotels within the same sprawling resort complex and are two of just a few properties in the world with 5-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide in all three categories of Hotel, Restaurant and Spa. Wynn was recently awarded the Number 1 resort in Las Vegas for the third consecutive year by Travel & Leisure magazine…and is recognized as the hotel who has been awarded the most 5* designations than any other hotel in the world.

“Currently, the only medical assistance offered to a hotel guest is referral to an outside physician, which has liability and access issues for the hotel. Wynn and Encore have now implemented Hospitality Wellness’ optional on demand service for their guests administered by award winning MediOrbis,” says Donald Lightfoot, founder and CEO, Hospitality Wellness Group, a healthcare senior marketing executive with over 30 years’ experience with major health insurance and benefit consulting firms.

About Hospitality Wellness Program

Serving hotels and resorts worldwide, Hospitality Wellness Group offers an innovative visitor and revenue-enhancing service, called Hospitality Wellness Program which delivers major value to hotels and resorts throughout the world. www.hospitalitywellnessgroup.org.

About MediOrbis

MediOrbis is a multi-specialty telemedicine and telehealth company that is shattering the barriers of traditional medicine and extending the reach of specialized clinical care and chronic disease management to its global customer base. Recognized for efficiency and cost-effectiveness to meet the needs of providers, payers and healthcare systems, MediOrbis combines AI-powered software with a network of the world's most outstanding specialty physicians to deliver expert telemedicine services in virtually any field of medicine, clinical care or diagnostics. Visit: www.mediorbis.com.