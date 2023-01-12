Shatterproof Partners with Crisis Text Line to Support People Struggling with Addiction

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, January is one of the most dangerous times of the year for drug-and-alcohol-related deaths. Additionally, more than one in four adults living with serious mental health problems also has a substance use problem. January is Mental Wellness Month which is why Shatterproof, a leading nonprofit dedicated to reversing the nation’s addiction crisis, is kicking off a year-long partnership with Crisis Text Line. A national nonprofit organization, Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in both English and Spanish. Shatterproof is the first substance use disorder organization to partner with Crisis Text Line.

Crisis Text Line’s community of more than 55,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors make themselves available to support people of all ages in their moments of need. Shatterproof’s partnership with Crisis Text Line will help those who are shouldering anxiety, depression and substance use disorder, or who are going through any type of emotional crisis. Through this partnership, a person who is in recovery or struggling with a substance use disorder can text “SHATTERPROOF” to 741741 to reach a trained Crisis Text Line volunteer Crisis Counselor.

Crisis Text Line is the only national nonprofit text service for crisis intervention and mental health support available in Spanish and without translators. Depending on the texter’s native language, they may receive resources in English or Spanish such as the Shatterproof Addiction Treatment Needs Assessment. This assessment was developed in partnership with the American Society for Addiction Medicine and Open Beds, and identifies six key factors to assess an individual and develop an addiction treatment plan that meets their needs.

“Text messages have been proven to increase the reach of interventions for harmful alcohol abuse and other drug use,” said Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof. “Crisis Text Line will be a valuable partner in helping people with substance use intervention and it will provide a critical and life-saving resource not only during the holiday season, but also throughout the year during times of other stressors and triggers.”

Crisis Text Line’s innovative texter triage algorithm determines high risk texters and they are moved up to the top of a queue, just like a mental health emergency room. Through active listening and collaborative problem-solving, volunteer Crisis Counselors work with texters and respond from a confidential and secure platform.

“Shatterproof is working to prevent and treat addiction with science and compassion — the way every chronic illness should be treated — and building a future where those touched by this disease won’t have to experience any shame or stigma,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line. “At Crisis Text Line, our goal is to provide 24/7 support to anyone experiencing a substance use disorder or any mental health issue, so they never feel alone.”

Crisis Text Line collaborates with hundreds of nonprofit, corporate, government and education partners, over 160 of which have tailored keyword text lines.

ABOUT SHATTERPROOF:

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S. Shatterproof harnesses the models of business, the rigor of science and the power of a national movement to create change and save lives through three pillars of work: revolutionizing the addiction treatment system, breaking down addiction-related stigmas and supporting and empowering our communities. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow them on Instagram at @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit www.Shatterproof.org. If you are experiencing anxiety, depression or a substance use disorder, text SHATTERPROOF to 741741 for help.

ABOUT CRISIS TEXT LINE:

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has engaged more than 7.5 million crisis conversations and trained more than 55,000 volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer, is available at www.crisistextline.org.