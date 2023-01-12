CSC Adds 75 New Counties in 22 States to eRecording Network

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC, a leader in the electronic document recording (eRecording) industry, is pleased to announce the addition of 75 new counties in 22 states to its growing network in the second half of 2022. By providing a secure, web-based eRecording solution, CSC can help county recording offices and document submitters save time and streamline their workflows.

The new counties include:

Marshall, AL Perry, KY Perry, OH Freestone, TX Geneva, AL Owen, KY Greene, OH Stonewall, TX Lee, AL Carlisle, KY Wyandot, OH Throckmorton, TX Imperial, CA Muhlenberg, KY Adams, OH Reeves, TX Town of New London, CT Hart, KY Scioto, OH Nolan, TX Town of Hebron, CT Letcher, KY Major, OK Aransas, TX Iroquois, IL Adair, KY Comanche, OK Sanpete, UT Hardin, IL Edmonson, KY Tioga, PA Millard, UT Fulton, IN Hickman, KY Elk, PA Pulaski, VA Butler, KS McCreary, KY Centre, PA Fredericksburg, VA Nicholas, KY Bay, MI Snyder, PA Madison, VA Johnson, KY Caldwell, MO Town of Middletown, RI Scott, VA Meade, KY Fergus, MT Anderson, SC Campbell, VA Estill, KY Sioux, NE Oconee, SC Frederick, VA Simpson, KY Hitchcock, NE Lauderdale, TN Waynesboro, VA Caldwell, KY Saunders, NE Dallam, TX Hardy, WV LaRue, KY Yates, NY Winkler, TX Upshur, WV Shelby, KY Allegany, NY Bowie, TX Brooke, WV Scott, KY Schoharie, NY Atascosa, TX

“2022 concluded with our business reaching another new milestone of 200 new counties added to our eRecording network this year. This is an impressive accomplishment that showcases our ability to thrive in the current market,” says Kevin Kinderman, market director for CSC’s Real Estate business. We’re excited to support these new recording jurisdictions, and better serve our mutual clients with more efficient and secure recording services. CSC continues to innovate and deliver valuable solutions for businesses as we move forward into 2023.

A full list of counties in the CSC network is available at erecording.com.

About CSC

CSC provides a web-based document recording (eRecording) solution that allows document submitters, including title companies, banks, and law firms, to electronically record real estate documents with county offices throughout the United States. Our system bridges the gap between submitters and county offices and enables easier document creation on the submitter side and faster recordation, indexing, and acknowledgment on the recorder side. CSC was first to electronically record in the U.S., and our services remain the benchmark for speed, efficiency, and security. For more on how CSC can improve the way you work, visit erecording.com.