Homestand Sports to Produce and Distribute Programming Across the SportsGrid Network in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Homestand Sports announced today a strategic content alliance with SportsGrid Inc. to produce and distribute exclusive original programming across the network’s streaming connected TV platforms in Canada.

Homestand Sports is the consumer media division of Parleh Media Group, producing informative and entertaining sports video content and also the home of sports talk and events brands - including Pitch Talks, Puck Talks, Hoop Talks and Footy Talks.

When the SportsGrid Canada channel debuts in mid-February it will feature Homestand Sports daily on the network’s live and original program schedule to inform and entertain millions of sports fans with Canadian-focused coverage and real-time news and sports wagering data.

The featured original programming produced by Homestand Sports will originate from their studios located in Toronto and include the Homestand Sports Show, the Room 4-4-2 soccer show and The Parleh betting show. The programs will be streamed exclusively weekdays on SportsGrid Canada along with a weekend edition of Room 4-4-2 featuring veteran Canadian sports broadcaster James Sharman.

“We are in the business of sports entertainment. I’m excited about being able to distribute our brand of sports content to more Canadians, and give sports fans an alternative to what’s already out there,” said Kevin Kennedy, President of Homestand Sports. “We’ve identified young, high-achieving talent in the sports media business, and we are giving them a platform to connect with sports fans by using their authentic voice every single day.”

Homestand Sports will also produce special event tentpole live coverage of the NHL Trade Deadline to air on March 3, 2023.

"In choosing the network’s strategic content partner in Canada, it was critical to align with a media producer with the programming expertise and talent team to scale the essential original programming coverage of Canadian sports." said Jason Sukhraj, SportsGrid’s General Manager of Canada. "The founders of Homestand Sports share SportsGrid’s enthusiasm for the opportunity to reach Canadian sports fans on FAST channels, and they have developed a business model that fits perfectly with our regional network strategy.”

About Homestand Sports

Homestand Sports is the consumer media division of Parleh Media Group Inc., a Toronto-based content and event production company focused on sports. The company, which works closely with its in-house talent roster to develop and produce compelling video content for the North American marketplace, has quickly established itself as a go-to partner for broadcasters and distributors alike. Parleh has a proven track record of growing audiences, both B2C and B2B, and also specializes in social community management services for sportsbook and gaming operators. The Homestand family of sports talk brands - including Puck Talks, Hoop Talks and Footy Talks - was acquired by Parleh Media Group in 2021. More at HomestandSports.com.

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short-form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with unrivaled best-of-breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis. More at SportsGrid.com.