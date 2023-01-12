Crisp partners with Databricks to provide a live feed of retailer point-of-sale and distributor data to improve supply chain visibility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crisp, an innovative retail data collaboration platform, has announced a new partnership and integration with Databricks, the lakehouse company, to expand retail data access and analytical capabilities. With this partnership, joint customers can access the latest retailer point-of-sale and supply chain data directly from their lakehouse utilizing the Delta Sharing feature to improve supply chain forecasting, prevent out-of-stocks (OOS), and expand distribution across retailers.

Accessing and analyzing retail data typically takes CPG brands significant time and resources to manually download and synthesize hundreds of reports from siloed portals. With the new Crisp integration, CPG brands can easily process and analyze retailer and distributor sales and inventory data within the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. The combined technologies will allow customers to leverage a live feed of retail point-of-sale (POS) and supply chain data to improve visibility throughout the supply chain.

“Building a strong foundation around data, analytics and AI is paramount for organizations to remain agile and competitive in today’s rapidly changing retail industry. Our partnership with Crisp will provide CPG brands with real-time access to a single-source of retailer point-of-sale and supply chain data,” said Rob Saker, RVP, Global Industry Leader for Retail & Manufacturing at Databricks. “The expanded data access and analytical capabilities will empower teams with the insights they need for better supply chain forecasting and out-of-stock monitoring, which are essential to achieve greater distribution with retail partners.”

With the ability to easily integrate siloed retailer and distributor data sources directly within the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, organizations will have full visibility into their supply chain, equipping them with the data and insights needed to meet customers’ needs.

“By facilitating expanded supply chain data sharing and access, Databricks and Crisp are helping CPG companies unlock valuable insights, from planning to performance measurement,” explained Are Traasdahl, CEO and Founder of Crisp. “Our combined technologies are overcoming silos across the supply chain and helping brands become more profitable and efficient while reducing waste.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit the Crisp blog: https://www.gocrisp.com/blog/databricks

