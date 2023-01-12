Tarana Adds Global Broadband Distributor Winncom Technologies to Its Channel Partner Network, Bringing ngFWA to Over 90 Countries

MILPITAS, Calif. & SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tarana, the telecom manufacturer that introduced next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) to the broadband industry, and Winncom Technologies, a global distributor of broadband equipment, today announced their partnership to expand the reach of Tarana’s Gigabit 1 (G1) platform across 6 continents.

Since its commercial launch in October 2021, G1 has been adopted by over 200 internet service providers (ISPs) around the world. The end-to-end broadband access platform was engineered from the ground up for wireless ISPs (WISPs) and has redefined what is possible in fixed wireless. With its unique strengths in cancelling both intra- and inter-network interference (in both licensed and unlicensed spectrum) as well as achieving high-capacity, stable connections despite obstacles in non-line-of-sight (NLoS) conditions, G1 is allowing WISPs to expand their businesses to both close the digital divide in un- and underserved areas as well as to bring healthy competition to markets with entrenched incumbent operators.

Founded in 1996, Winncom’s specialties include broadband access system distribution, network design and engineering, network management systems, and related professional services. The company serves ISPs, Tier 2 and 3 carriers, value-added resellers, installers, and integrators, in over 90 countries. Winncom welcomed Tarana G1 to their product portfolio to help customers improve their fixed wireless offerings through much faster internet speeds, greater resilience, and vastly improved scalability. Notably, many of their operator customers plan to compete directly with cable providers, offering similar speed packages at reduced prices — a business model made possible by G1’s unique breakthroughs in performance and overbuild-network economics.

Igor Kurochkin, VP of Global Vendor Management & Marketing at Winncom, stated, “We really look forward to offering Tarana products to our global customer base in 2023 and beyond. The G1 platform delivers remarkable capacity and is a great fit for our customers working with CBRS deployments in North America. It’s also a great fiber alternative in many countries throughout the CALA and EMEA regions. Winncom's engineering and training capabilities will surely enhance the Tarana offering across the globe as we work together to close the world's digital divide and provide our customers and their end users with the fastest and most cost-competitive services available.”

Dirk Gates, Tarana’s President, added, “We see tremendous promise in our Winncom partnership. Their global reach, extensive experience in broadband technology distribution, and related service offerings will provide great fuel for accelerating G1 adoption worldwide. Together we will bring unprecedented connectivity to a broader range of communities, at a fraction of the time and cost of alternative broadband deployment models.”

About Winncom Technologies

Winncom Technologies, global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, offers the most advanced forms of communication by providing customers cutting-edge, industry-leading products and solutions. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model. We offer one of the industry's most notable product portfolios along with scalable solutions, world-class customer service, engineering services, network design, and outstanding support. For more information, visit: http://www.winncom.com or contact sales@winncom.com.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and more than $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has been embraced by more than 200 service providers globally. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Visit www.taranawireless.com for more on G1.