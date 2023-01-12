Atlanta Public Schools to Use Evolv Technology’s Cutting-Edge Weapons Detection Systems

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with Atlanta Public Schools (APS). The school district began using Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® security screening solution in its 15 middle and 21 high schools at the end of 2022. The school system has an active enrollment of over 50,000 students, attending nearly 100 school sites.

APS officials explained that the volume of students arriving simultaneously at some schools made it difficult for the school system’s legacy metal detectors to effectively screen every individual passing through its entrances given their limitations. Consequently, over two dozen guns were found in APS schools last year.

“We wanted the best option to keep our environment safe, and that was Evolv,” said Ron Applin, chief of police for Atlanta Public Schools. “People are going to start seeing that they can’t get items past the security check now, and that’s going to make a real difference.”

Evolv Express screens up to 4,000 people per hour, which is 10 times faster than metal detectors. The award-winning system uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to distinguish personal items such as cellphones or keys from threats. Evolv Express provides safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed, allowing students to pass through security in a welcoming manner without always having to stop, be searched, or remove their personal belongings. Atlanta Public Schools will be using 32 Express systems in all, with plans for four of the systems to be used at two football stadiums.

The school system learned about Evolv from the many other Atlanta area venues that have incorporated the advanced weapons screening into their security operations. For example, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium also uses Evolv at its entrances, reducing long lines as fans enter the stadium.

Atlanta Public Schools is the latest of more than 200 U.S. schools to turn to Evolv for up leveling security while endeavoring to reduce anxiety among students, staff, parents and caregivers. North Carolina’s Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District, the largest in the state, has deployed more than 160 systems across dozens of its buildings. In South Carolina, Spartanburg School District Six met its security goals after implementing Evolv Express. Other schools around the country using Evolv Express have experienced similar results.

“We often hear from the schools we work with report that, with Evolv’s presence, students and staff feel safer and better able to focus on learning,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “We believe that helping students and staff start their day with peace of mind is important to positive educational outcomes as well as healthy social and emotional development. We look forward to supporting Atlanta Public Schools, while continuing to work towards our mission of transforming security to create a safer world for people to live, learn, work, and play.”

About Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 50,000 students across 87 schools and five programs. The District is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 64 traditional schools, 19 charter schools, six partner schools, two alternative schools and five alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, follow us on social media – Twitter (@apsupdate), Facebook (Atlanta Public Schools), and Instagram (apsupdate) – or visit us online at www.atlantapublicschools.us.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 425 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

