Clearwater County Broadband Network Operations Awarded to Rigstar Industrial Telecom

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater County has awarded the broadband network operations to Rigstar Industrial Telecom a division of Rigstar Communications Inc, an Alberta based entity (Rigstar), who will operate and manage the recently completed fibre network, built and owned by Clearwater County, to optimize the delivery of accelerated high-speed Internet for the municipality of Clearwater County, its’ residents and businesses. Rigstar will also facilitate the on-boarding and management of any Internet Service Providers that qualify to participate in the ‘Open Access’ network.

This contract highlights a major achievement in Clearwater County’s backbone core infrastructure project that will enable telecommunication providers to bridge the digital divide within the community. Rigstar, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with Field Offices located throughout Western Canada, maintains an Alberta based 24/7 Network Operations Centre (NOC) which in conjunction with the Company’s solutions and network specialists provides the capacity and expertise to efficiently operate, manage, monitor and service the Clearwater County “Open Access’ network.

Rigstar has been designing, building, operating, and supporting telecommunication infrastructure and services for 25-years to government organizations, businesses and residents that operate and/or live in urban and extreme remote environments.

“ Clearwater County is excited to be able to partner with an experienced operator that understands the rural environment.,” said Reeve Daryl Lougheed. “ With over 75% of the County’s municipal property tax base coming from industry and the oil & gas sector, enhanced core backbone infrastructure will support and sustain our biggest tax base to thrive in our community.”

“ The Rigstar Team is incredibly enthusiastic and honoured to have been awarded the Network Operator contract from Clearwater County," explains Rigstar CEO/President Daniel Grisdale. " This award demonstrates the Company’s strength and abilities to provide world- class operational and management services in the Telecommunications sector to visionary entities in Alberta and Western Canada. Twenty-five years of innovation and experience provides a stable and strong foundation that allows Rigstar to execute and excel as a network operator and manager that supports industrial telecom excellence for our clients. The Clearwater County Team has been wonderful to work with, adding greatly to the underlying strength and success of this initiative to level the digital playing field throughout the Municipality and Alberta. Much Gratitude and Thankfulness.”

Background:

Founded in 1998, Rigstar has a proven track record that exceeds our customers’ expectations and focuses on building a long-term relationship. Rigstar offers complete industrial telecom solutions that allows clients to seamlessly select one vendor to deliver a premier communications network. Rigstar owns and operates a Data Center connected to four Tier 1 upstream Internet providers.

Rigstar has successfully partnered with major telecom service providers across North America to deliver last mile rural enterprise Internet connectivity. The Company also procures solutions and services to our enterprise clients that support their digital transformation strategies.