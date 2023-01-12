SheerID Partners With commercetools to Provide The First Headless Audience Verification Service to Merchants

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, has joined forces with commercetools, the leading provider of composable commerce. This strategic partnership allows commercetools merchants to easily develop gated, personalized offers for valuable consumer communities like students, teachers, and healthcare professionals through the SheerID platform. Merchants will have access to SheerID’s digital verification engine to instantly identify eligible consumers for their exclusive promotions, dynamic personalization, and merchandising programs.

“Our partnership with SheerID further demonstrates our commitment to providing our merchants with access to market-leading technologies,” said Kelly Goetsch, chief strategy officer at commercetools. “We look forward to working together to help merchants sell more, grow faster, and create meaningful connections that build customer engagement and loyalty.”

SheerID’s digital verification engine provides access to over 20,000 authoritative data sources around the world to instantly verify eligible consumers for exclusive segmented offers. Leading global brands have found that verifying audiences for exclusive offers with SheerID generates three times the conversion of their typical campaigns and a return on ad spend (ROAS) of 20:1 or higher.

“Our strategic partnership with commercetools enables the company’s merchants to access our audience verification service driving significant business outcomes,” said Jake Weatherly, chief executive officer at SheerID. “Providing offers to valuable consumer communities like students, teachers, and healthcare professionals is a proven strategy to drive immediate sales. In the cookieless future, online merchants increasingly rely on privacy-compliant, zero-party data marketing solutions like this to drive consumer acquisition, retention, and loyalty.”

To learn more about SheerID, commercetools merchants should contact their customer service representatives.

About commercetools

The inventor of headless commerce, commercetools is an innovative technology disruptor that has established itself as an industry-leading eCommerce software provider. Today, some of the world’s most iconic brands and growth-focused businesses trust commercetools’ powerful, flexible, scalable solutions to support their ever-evolving digital commerce needs. As the visionaries leading the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture movement, commercetools provides customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, drive higher revenue, and future-proof their eCommerce business.

Based in Germany, with offices across Europe, Asia, and North America, commercetools is singularly focused on leading a future of limitless commerce possibilities.

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.