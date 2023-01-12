Smartling Partners With Email Production Platform Dyspatch to Launch a Marketing Guide on Translation and Localization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartling, the enterprise translation solutions company, partnered with Dyspatch, the leading low-code, no-code email production platform, to release Ultimate Guide to Translating Your Marketing Materials, a new eBook containing extensive how-tos and best practices for marketers looking to localize their content for multilingual and international audiences.

The 53-page report offers marketers, both unfamiliar and experienced, deep insights into the key differentiating factors between localization and translation and how to execute based on content type. Laden with step-by-step guides, quotes, and context that includes images, the eBook is a useful tool for those looking to familiarize themselves with modern localization initiatives and best practices.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Dyspatch and provide their customers with the high-quality localization services needed to accommodate their various audiences,” said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. “The eBook will provide those curious about the impact of localization with a framework that will give them the confidence to develop their program further. Knowing your customers and speaking their language should be fundamental to the way a business should run. We look forward to helping enterprises expand globally and reach new customers they otherwise would not be able to.”

The report follows the late 2022 integration of Dyspatch’s lightweight email-building platform into Smartling’s industry-leading machine translation technology. Dyspatch’s builder software works with marketers to create dynamic emails shown to get higher ROI and engagement, and has worked with the likes of Canva, Blue Apron, Postmates, and Grover, among others. As a leader in the translation industry, Smartling provides a specialized module utilizing Neural Machine Translation, which is capable of providing translation quality comparable to that of human translation, with their proprietary Machine Learning models and “human-in-the-loop” delivery platform. Together, the two companies can ensure their customers receive culturally and linguistically accurate content at scale.

“Smartling has become one of the leading voices in the localization and language technology markets. We have adapted our offering, fully integrating their capabilities into our platform. Bringing in Smartling was a popular request made by several of our customers, and we’re happy to be taking our platform to the next level by combining our services,” said Matt Harris, CEO of Dyspatch. “The eBook is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the value localization initiatives have and how they should be conducted effectively.”

