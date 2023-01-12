EVLO Partners with Wildstone to Provide BESS for Summerland’s First Solar Plus Storage Project

VARENNES, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO), a battery energy storage company and a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, North America's largest renewable energy producer, is pleased to announce its participation in a renewable energy project in Summerland, British Columbia. EVLO partners with Wildstone Construction Group (Wildstone), a general contracting group named one of Deloitte’s Best Managed Canadian companies, and Skyfire Energy, Western Canada's leading solar panel installation contractor, to provide the District of Summerland with its first utility-scale solar installation that combines battery energy storage system (BESS) technology to extend the system’s output into the hours when energy demand is highest. The Summerland project includes a 0.4 MW solar array as well as four EVLO 1000 battery energy storage units and its proprietary EMS control system that will provide 4 MWh of storage capacity.

The storage system will enable peak shaving which will eliminate short-term demand spikes and lower peak loads, reducing the overall cost of demand charges. The solar installation will be geo-ballasted, meaning no ground anchors or concrete will be needed during construction of the array, helping minimize the carbon intensity of the project. More than 80% of the construction team is based locally in Okanagan.

EVLO’s battery technology and industry expertise are based on several decades of research and development on battery materials by Hydro-Québec, which has hundreds of patents in the field. Thanks to Hydro-Québec’s experience in the operation, control, and simulation of electric power systems, EVLO is uniquely positioned to develop products and services tailored to the specific needs of utilities and independent power producers. Founded in 2020, EVLO has several sites in operation and development across North America and France.

“We are honored to support this green energy initiative that stems from the district’s vision. As our first solar plus storage installation in Western Canada, EVLO is proud to work alongside Wildstone to provide our leading energy storage solutions and industry expertise for this first-of-its-kind project for the Summerland region,” said Sonia St-Arnaud, President and CEO at EVLO. “As we celebrate our second anniversary, this project builds upon our rapidly growing portfolio as we expand into markets throughout North America and abroad.

“Wildstone is thrilled to bring this solar plus storage project to Summerland and enter into the utility renewable energy space with our valued project partners, EVLO and Skyfire Energy,” said Mark Melissen, President at Wildstone. “Without their industry expertise and cost-effective solutions, none of this would have been possible.”

“Summerland is one of five municipalities in B.C. to own a local electrical utility, which provides us an opportunity to generate some of our own electricity and store it for later use at peak hours,” said District of Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes. “Storage capability is the key to helping us control costs and provide a more stable and resilient grid.”

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

Established in Québec, EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO) is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, North America’s largest renewable energy producer. EVLO is a turnkey energy storage systems provider offering customized battery energy storage systems and control software as well as installation, commissioning, monitoring and system management services. EVLO’s energy storage product line includes containerized utility-scale systems. For more information, visit https://www.evloenergy.com.

About Wildstone Construction Group

Founded in 1995 in Penticton, B.C., Wildstone Construction Group is a lean, self-perform general contracting group serving the western and northern Canadian markets. For more information, visit http://www.wildstone.com.