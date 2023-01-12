Sunvera Group Expands into Pennsylvania Market with New Partnership

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunvera Group, a management service organization supporting ophthalmology practices across a spectrum of subspecialties, has formed a new partnership with Zimm Cataract & Laser Center and its affiliate, Premier Surgical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. This partnership establishes Sunvera Group’s presence in the Pennsylvania market and extends its network of Midwest ophthalmology practices and surgery centers.

Focused on delivering leading technology and personalized care to its patients, Zimm Cataract & Laser Center provides a collection of services such as cataract surgery, LASIK vision correction and comprehensive eye care. Zimm Cataract & Laser Center is led by Erie native E. Matthew Zimm, D.O. Additionally, Premier Surgical Center is the first ophthalmic-focused ambulatory surgery center in Erie, Pennsylvania, providing patients with the latest technology and advanced techniques in surgical eye care.

“Dr. Zimm and his team of medical professionals are a perfect example of the kind of industry leaders Sunvera Group is looking to partner with and grow together,” said Greg Nodland, CEO of Sunvera Group. “We are confident this will be a valuable partnership for both organizations as we begin our expansion into the Pennsylvania market.”

Prior to the addition of Zimm Cataract & Laser Center, Sunvera Group partnered with Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Incorporated in December of 2022, a further expansion of the organization’s Midwest presence.

“All of us at Zimm Cataract & Laser Center and Premier Surgical Center look forward to building a successful partnership with Sunvera Group,” said Dr. Zimm. “With the deep support they are known for providing, we’re confident that our practice will continue to go above and beyond the already-exceptional care and consideration we give to our patients.”

Sunvera Group is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. McGuireWoods LLP provided legal services to Sunvera. Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Zimm Cataract & Laser Center and Wade, Goldstein, Landau & Abruzzo, P.C. provided legal services.

About Sunvera Group

Sunvera Group is a management services organization dedicated to providing first rate management and administrative solutions to ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Midwest. Sunvera Group’s comprehensive set of support functions includes capital for growth, billing and collections, marketing, credentialing support, human resources and physician recruitment, benefits and payroll, information technology, and financial and accounting services. Currently, Sunvera Group supports 22 ophthalmology clinics and four ambulatory surgical centers in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. www.sunveragroup.com

About Zimm Cataract & Laser Center

Zimm Cataract & Laser Center has been serving the Erie, PA and surrounding community for more than 40 years. Led by E. Matthew Zimm, D.O. and his team of ophthalmologists, optometrists and eye care professionals, they are dedicated to delivering high quality and personalized care to patients. Zimm Cataract & Laser Center offers the full range of eye care services, including bladeless LASIK vision correction, laser and traditional cataract surgery, advanced technology lens implants, and the treatment and management of glaucoma, diabetic eye disease and dry eye. In addition, Premier Surgical Center consists of 2 large operating suites focused solely on ophthalmic surgery, providing advanced technology and quality care. www.drzimm.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth, and healthcare sectors for nearly three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have refined a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.ridgemontep.com.