ChicMe Chooses Forter to Optimize Customer Experience and Support New Market Expansion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced that ChicMe, a leading online women’s fashion brand, selected Forter to support its global expansion by improving payment processing, reducing fraud and increasing order fulfillment efficiency. As a result of the partnership, the retailer has already reduced fraud-related payment refusals, increased payment transaction rates and significantly improved the manual review process for uncertain orders.

ChicMe, a Geeko Tech fashion brand already popular in North America and Europe, experienced rapid growth throughout 2022 in Latin American markets such as Mexico and Brazil. Its mission is to consistently satisfy its customers by providing quality, on-trend fashion at affordable prices. The company aims to provide a user-friendly shopping experience that features hassle-free customer service, timely delivery and a product range that delights its customers.

ChicMe decided to seek out a fraud prevention solution after encountering challenges with its payment and risk control processes in its emerging markets. An increase in fraudulent transactions in Latin America, for instance, directly impacted its profit margin and compromised its banking channels.

According to Forter’s research, denying legitimate transactions can cause up to 75x more lost revenue for merchants than fraud. Known as “false declines,” these occurrences are more likely to hit new customers. New shoppers are 5-7x more likely to be declined by legacy fraud tools than returning customers. Forty percent of those shoppers who are falsely declined will then move on to purchase from a competitor instead. Knowing this risk, ChicMe quickly jumped into action to reverse these challenges, improve the user experience across all regions and ultimately set the entire business up for success.

The brand selected Forter for its deep understanding of identity, accuracy in declaring legitimate transactions trustworthy, and use of automation to prevent fraud and improve the overall digital user experience – and ChicMe saw results almost instantly.

“Customer satisfaction, experience and security are a key priority for us. Balancing these priorities with our plans for market expansion became a growing challenge,” said Li Feng, chief technology officer, Geeko Tech. “Working with Forter has empowered us to scale our business while maintaining superior customer experience and blocking fraud. In fact, we’ve already increased our payment success rate by 5 percent, and payment refusals due to fraud dropped by more than 50 percent – in only four months.”

“Leading retailers like ChicMe understand that solving for fraud accurately and instantly with automation means they’re free to focus on driving business results, expanding into new markets and building lifetime customer value,” said Marcus Holm, chief revenue officer, Forter. “We’re thrilled to see the immediate impact ChicMe has had since partnering with Forter and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

For more information about Forter’s work with the world’s leading brands, visit: https://www.forter.com/customers-overview/.

About Geeko Tech

Geeko Tech is a leading online marketplace for women’s fashion, which includes brands such as CHICME. Established in 2008, the company is based in Shanghai with branch offices in Guangzhou, Nanjing, Hong Kong, Hefei, Singapore, Europe and the United States. The Chicme brand was launched in 2014. Over the past seven years the business has expanded rapidly with solid growth in North America, Europe and Latin America (such as Mexico and Brazil).

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Sephora, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $500 billion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers. Learn more at www.forter.com.