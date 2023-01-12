XY Retail Partners with BinHexS to Bring Speed and Flexibility to Retail Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XY Retail, the global commerce solution that helps retailers streamline omnichannel operations and foster the strongest, most meaningful and profitable relationships with their customers, today announced its partnership with Italy-based IT services company BinHexS. The new partnership strengthens XY Retail’s ability to provide post-installation support services and better implement roll-out activities.

XY Retail is a cloud-based, unified omnichannel commerce solution for luxury retailers looking to improve flexibility and speed to further meet customers’ requests on its platform. Working with clients like Bally, Loewe, Versace and Giorgio Armani, BinHexS brings a high level of focused skills, knowledge and experience within the retail and fashion industry to deliver a worldwide network of partners to support XY’s clients.

“We believe BinHexS to be a perfect partner to support XY Retail,” said Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail. “The company has always provided extensive support to prominent fashion brands. With that quality of experience, we’re confident BinHexS will help to drive XY forward as we look to expand our platform in 2023.”

BinHexS has become the premier name in fashion IT services, offering tailor-made technological solutions to address each client’s individual needs and focus points. Now working alongside XY Retail, the company brings in the resources and expertise to support XY’s growth and expand its capabilities.

About BinHexS:

BinHexS, an IT services company, was established in 2006 from the idea of ​​its founding partners to offer an innovative approach to the provision of traditional IT services. Through the optimization of IT processes and the implementation of the most innovative solutions, BinHexS accompanies its customers on their expansion journey. Learn more at www.binhexs.it.

About XY Retail:

XY Retail is the only headless unified commerce platform and POS built from the ground up for retail brands that want to streamline their omnichannel operations, foster meaningful customer relationships, and redefine the in-store experience for consumers and store associates. Luxury brands worldwide have adopted XY Retail’s API-driven, mobile-first cloud platform to modernize their stores and manage their entire global retail operations - from data decisioning, stock management, and order management to hyper-personalized clienteling and merchandising experiences. The platform also boosts commerce by enabling retailers to fulfill online orders up to 300 percent faster. XY Retail is headquartered in New York and Milan and operates in over 23 countries. The company is backed by Stage 1 Ventures and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at www.xyretail.com.