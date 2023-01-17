Avid Ratings Acquires H2insight Homebuilder Operations

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avid Ratings, the leading customer experience platform and solution for the homebuilding industry, announced today that it has acquired the H2insight Homebuilder Operations. H2insight is a multi-industry provider of customer feedback and engagement solutions.

The acquisition will allow Avid Ratings to expand its offerings across a broad customer base of homebuilders throughout the US and Canada, which includes a comprehensive suite of customer feedback and analytics tools and the most extensive benchmarking dataset in the homebuilding industry. These capabilities will further enable Avid Ratings to provide in-depth analysis of customer sentiment and market trends in the new construction space, providing proprietary insights to homebuilders looking to improve their operations. Avid will continue operating and maintaining the H2insight solution for homebuilder customers, and will be bringing on Vince Kudla (CEO) and the customer success group for ongoing support.

"We are thrilled to welcome the H2insight team to the Avid Ratings family," said Aaron Everson, CEO of Avid Ratings. "The addition of H2insight will allow us to expand our customer base of top builders and offer them even more value to build stronger, more successful businesses based on data-driven insights and benchmarking."

H2insight CEO, Vince Kudla, added, "Joining forces with Avid Ratings will allow us to bring cutting-edge customer feedback solutions to an even wider audience. We look forward to helping our combined clients build stronger relationships with their customers and drive business growth."

About Avid Ratings:

Avid Ratings is the leading provider of customer experience software and is the only complete industry solution for homebuilders, remodelers, specialty contractors and other homebuilding industry professionals. Through its suite of survey, analytics and benchmarking tools, Avid Ratings helps the homebuilder community meet the needs of their homebuyers and customers leading to improved operations and increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. For more information, visit https://www.avidratings.com/.

About H2insight Homebuilder Operations:

H2insight Homebuilder Operations is a leading provider of customer experience management solutions and benchmarking to the homebuilding industry. Its comprehensive suite of online survey and reporting tools, outbound calling capabilities, and robust response rates enables clients to better understand and improve their customer experience and transform enhanced customer loyalty into revenue. For more information, visit https://www.H2insight.com/.