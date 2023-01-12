Citcon Partners With Klarna to Offer Klarna’s Flexible Payment Solutions Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citcon, the leading one-stop service global payment platform in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced today an integration and business partnership which will add Klarna as a featured mobile wallet available through Citcon’s omni-channel payment platform. Merchants currently using the Citcon payment gateway can now provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability.

The Citcon integration will provide merchants with access to Klarna’s payment offerings including Pay in 4, Pay in 30, and Financing to give consumers more choice in how they pay and drive customer loyalty. Merchants will be able to offer these payment options in-store, as well as online on a global basis. For in-store purchases, Klarna will leverage Citcon’s QR-based payments capabilities that allow consumers to either present or scan a QR code when using the Klarna App to make a payment.

“At Citcon, we continue to fuel our customers’ success by making it easy for merchants to offer and accept any form of payment from consumers,” said Wei Jiang, COO & President Citcon. “Integrating Klarna into our payment gateway continues that mission by enabling merchants to quickly adopt alternative payment solutions that their global customers desire and appreciate.”

“As consumers worldwide demand flexible payment options and a more seamless, convenient shopping experience, the partnership between Klarna and Citcon is more important than ever,” said Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna. “We’re excited to offer Citcon’s network of leading merchants the benefits of our payment offerings across in-store and online touchpoints to further enable consumers to shop and pay how and where they want.”

Integrating Klarna at checkout will enable Citcon merchants to realize benefits of offering seamless payment options, such as an average 41% increase in order value from shoppers. The collaboration with Citcon minimizes the commercial and integration work required for merchants to offer Klarna at checkout, and with just one click Citcon merchants can provide popular, flexible payment options to customers.

Klarna joins other popular mobile wallet and payment methods available through the Citcon global enterprise payment platform, including PayPal, Venmo, SquareCash, AliPay, WeChat Pay, Kakaopay, PayTm and Grabpay. Citcon’s solution integrates more than 100 different payment methods from local payment schemes to traditional credit cards, BNPL and cryptocurrency -- all through one single integration and reconciliation and dispute management platform.

About Citcon

Citcon is the global leader in mobile payments. Founded in 2015, Citcon’s payment infrastructure enables billions of mobile wallet and local payment consumers to shop and pay anywhere, anytime, around the world. In the last three years, Fortune 1000 businesses such as L’oreal, Hermes, Texas Instruments, Nordstrom, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Revolve, Tumi, Samsonite, Blue Nile, and many more have chosen Citcon’s mobile payment solutions to expand their payment and commerce infrastructure to support their next phase of business expansion. Citcon is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has five regional offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at https://www.citcon.com.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com