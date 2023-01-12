Ferrara Candy Sweetens Social Customer Service with Sprinklr

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Ferrara Candy Company – the candy manufacturer of more than 25 iconic brands, such as NERDS and SweeTARTS, that has been shaping the industry for more than 100 years– is using Sprinklr Modern Care, Modern Research and Social Engagement & Sales to achieve performance-driven social customer service, understand real-time conversations around products and manage engagement across more than 40 different social accounts.

Before Sprinklr, Ferrara was challenged with an inefficient social media content management system that made it difficult for the company to have full visibility into online conversations about its products. With this system, it wasn’t easy for the company to create consistent, brand-approved social content, track social customer service goals and connect social customer service to sales opportunities.

A customer since 2019, Ferrara is using Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform to:

Improve the efficiency of its social customer service agents by tracking/setting goals and seeing progress in real time.

Expand social customer service to support brand growth and connect service inquiries to sales opportunities.

Manage and publish content for 40+ social accounts.

Monitor social conversations relevant to its nearly 28 brands for omnichannel marketing strategies.

“We were looking for a unified customer experience platform that would help us manage our end-to-end brand experience on social media, including customer service and proactive customer engagement. We had goals around the number of cases our agents needed to respond to, but we didn’t have enough data to really see how we could improve our services to customers,” said Brian Camen, Ferrara’s Senior Director of Media, Content and Public Relations. “With Sprinklr, we can easily reach out and build a relationship with those who are vocal about their love for our brands. We can engage with what’s happening online, or stop publishing for a while. And, we can understand how effective we are with our social customer service.”

“We’re honored to partner with an iconic company that is focused on creating the ‘future of sweet snacking’ by focusing on innovating digital customer experiences with Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform,” said Sprinklr Chief Revenue Officer Paul Ohls. “We’re looking forward to continuing to help Ferrara drive efficient social customer service and engagement while making sweet snackers happier.”

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

About Ferrara®

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of more than 25 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.