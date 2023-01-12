HCLTech Selected as Mattel’s Primary Digital Transformation Partner

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that Mattel Inc., a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world, has selected HCLTech to drive transformation across Mattel’s global technology landscape cutting across applications, infrastructure and information security domains.

HCLTech will serve as Mattel’s primary IT digital transformation partner for the next several years. With its rich experience in executing such multi-dimensional engagements, HCLTech will support Mattel’s future direction and continued digital transformation journey.

“With operations in more than 35 locations around the world, it is vital to have an IT services partner that can match our scale and adjust for our growth as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company,” said Sven Gerjets, Chief Technology Officer at Mattel. “Due to their extensive experience in modernizing large enterprises across sectors and around the world, HCLTech is the right partner at the right time for Mattel.”

“We’re excited to partner with Mattel to help them move to a product IT operating model,” said Anand Birje, President of Digital Business at HCLTech. “We will help them with their business applications and enterprise platform modernization while shifting their underlying digital foundations to resilient, modern, and efficient cloud infrastructure.”

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 222,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2022 totaled US$ 12.3 Bn. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.