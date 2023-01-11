Mouser-Sponsored Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing Team Kicks Off IMSA 2023 Season

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, proudly announces its continued associate sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Mouser is again teaming up with Molex to sponsor the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 GTD PRO and the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 GTD Class entries for the 2023 IMSA season. The season kicks off January 20-22 at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona (Florida) International Speedway, followed by the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, January 26-29.

“Mouser and Molex have been avid supporters of high-performance motorsports for nearly a decade, and it is an honor to extend our racing partnership with Vasser Sullivan to support Lexus Racing in the 2023 IMSA series,” said Todd McAtee, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Mouser Electronics. “We are thrilled to be a part of this first-class racing program that incorporates leading products and technologies.”

The No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus entry will be driven by full-season pilots Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat, while Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo will pilot the No. 12 entry. The 2023 season will mark the fifth season Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered together.

Mouser previously sponsored the Vasser Sullivan IndyCar team, seeing the opportunity as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies. Since then, the Mouser and Molex relationship with Vasser Sullivan has bred success, winning the Indianapolis 500 and producing multiple wins and podiums with Vasser Sullivan IndyCar.

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus team will look to continue the success of the 2022 season when the team finished with a first-place finish in the final race of 2022 at the Motul Petit Le Mans.

