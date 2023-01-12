富士通客户端计算有限公司携手 Blue Yonder 开展供应计划和产销协同转型升级

日本川崎和亚利桑那州斯科茨代尔.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(美国商业资讯)-- 能否准确预测需求、规划库存并提高计划人员的工作效率，这对于当前的制造供应链具有十分关键的意义。鉴于此，尖端前沿技术全球领导企业富士通客户端计算有限公司 (FCCL) 选择了 Blue Yonder 计划系列解决方案（包括供应计划和产销协同 (S&OP) 功能），以此启动数字供应链转型之旅。

2016 年，FCCL 由富士通、联想以及日本政策投资银行合资成立，公司旨在“向社会提供多样化计算工具，让生活更加舒适美好。”2021 年，FCCL PC 全球出货量达 300 万台。面对当下不断变化的环境，FCCL 需要对供应链计划能力进行升级，他们选择了 Blue Yonder 解决方案。Blue Yonder 目前也是联想的供应链解决方案提供商。

实施完成后， Blue Yonder 计划解决方案将帮助 FCCL 提升效率和灵活性，更好地满足当前供应链中的环境和业务需求。在 Gartner® 供应链计划解决方案魔力象限中，Blue Yonder 已连续两次被评为“领导者”1。同时，在 2022 年Gartner 供应链计划解决方案关键能力报告中，Blue Yonder 在所有五个用例中均位居前十之列2。

“基于和联想的密切合作，我们了解了 Blue Yonder 计划解决方案在供应链领域的深厚积累。它们能为 FCCL 提供所需的针对性功能，帮助我们不断打造高价值的产品，同时让我们的客户和合作伙伴受益。借助 Blue Yonder 的端到端功能，我们将不断对产品进行创新优化，提升供应链可视性，并为客户打造更加出色的整体体验。”FCCL 首席运营官 Takeda Hiroyasu 表示。

Blue Yonder 计划解决方案目前正由 Blue Yonder 与联想合作实施。得益于该解决方案，FCCL 将无缝整合供应链中的所有组件，平衡供需、营收、成本和毛利目标，进而提升 S&OP 流程，并生成高度契合业务战略的统一计划。利用先进的情景方案供应计划功能，FCCL 可在整个配送网络中设置合适的库存，最小化缺货的同时最大化库存周转和客服质量，并获得出色的投资回报。

“FCCL 始终致力于向客户提供高价值的产品。为此，他们需要更尖端智能、联网程度更高的供应链解决方案。我们的计划解决方案提供基于情景方案的无边界计划系统，将协助 FCCL 开展需求计划，协助其提升利润率和运营效率。”Blue Yonder 亚太区总裁 Antonio Boccalandro 表示。

关于 Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder是数字供应链转型和全渠道商务交付的全球领导者。我们的端到端认知业务平台使零售商、制造商和物流供应商能够从计划到交付的过程中充分满足客户需求。通过Blue Yonder，您将统一您的数据、供应链和零售商务运作，释放新的商业机会，并推动自动化、控制和协调，从而实现更有利可图的可持续商业决策。Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

