Fujitsu Client Computing Limited Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Supply Planning and S&OP Capabilities

KAWASAKI, Japan, & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ability to forecast demand accurately, plan inventory correctly and improve planner efficiency is crucial for today’s manufacturing supply chain. That’s why Fujitsu Client Computing Limited, a leader in delivering world-changing technology, has embarked on a digital supply chain transformation journey using several Blue Yonder Planning solutions, including supply planning and sales & operations planning (S&OP) capabilities.

Fujitsu Client Computing was founded in 2016 and is a joint venture company owned by Fujitsu, Lenovo and Development Bank of Japan Inc. The company’s intention is to “Provide varied computing tools in the society to make our life better and comfortable." In 2021 alone, the company shipped 3 million PC units worldwide. Needing a supply chain planning capabilities upgrade to meet the demands of today’s constantly changing environment, Fujitsu Client Computing turned to Blue Yonder for the solution. Blue Yonder is the current supply chain solutions provider for Lenovo.

Once fully implemented, Blue Yonder’s Planning solutions will enable Fujitsu Client Computing to improve efficiency and flexibility to accommodate the current environment and business needs across its supply chain. Blue Yonder has been recognized as a Leader two consecutive times in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions1. In addition, Blue Yonder scored in the Top 10 for all 5 Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report2.

“Based on the close collaboration with Lenovo to understand its deep supply chain practices on Blue Yonder’s Planning solutions, we knew that Blue Yonder offers the right capabilities Fujitsu Client Computing needs to continue creating valuable products that will benefit both our customers and business partners. Blue Yonder’s end-to-end capabilities will enable us to continuously innovate and improve our products, gain greater supply chain visibility and deliver an overall better experience for our customers,” said Takeda Hiroyasu, chief operating officer, Fujitsu Client Computing.

With Blue Yonder’s Planning solution, which is under the joint deployment by Blue Yonder and Lenovo, Fujitsu Client Computing will be able to improve its sales and operations planning (S&OP) process and consistently operate on a unified plan that is aligned to business strategy, by seamlessly incorporating all moving parts across the supply chain, balancing demand, supply, revenue, cost, and margin targets. With the advanced scenario supply planning capabilities, Fujitsu Client Computing can stage the right inventory throughout its distribution network, minimizing stock-outs while maximizing inventory turns and customer service levels, and gain strong return on its invested capital.

“Fujitsu Client Computing is continuously seeking to provide valuable products that help bridge the digital divide and to do that, they needed a more modern, intelligent, and connected supply chain solution. Our Planning solutions provide a scenario-based, boundaryless planning system that will guide Fujitsu Client Computing as it plans for demand and looks to improve profitability and business efficiencies,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC, Blue Yonder.

Additional Resources:

Sources:

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions,” Amber Salley, Tim Payne, Pia Orup Lund, Janet Suleski, 16 May 2022.

2 Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions,” Amber Salley, Tim Payne, Pia Orup Lund, Janet Suleski, 16 May 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you'll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.