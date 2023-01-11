Decisive Point Consulting Group Signs Contract Award Supporting the San Francisco VA Health Care System

WACO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decisive Point Consulting Group (“DPCG” or the “Company”), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Health Information Technology and Patient Safety Technology Integration to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), today announced the signing of a contract award supporting the San Francisco VA Health Care System (“San Francisco VA”), San Francisco, CA, under its partnership with CareView Communications Inc. Decisive Point Consulting Group and CareView formed a Partnership to contract directly with VA hospitals to use a variety of CareView products to enhance the services being provided to veterans.

The CareView Patient Safety System facilitates continuous remote patient monitoring of any patient that may be at risk of harm due to fall precautions, behavioral issues, suicidal ideation, etc. The solution leverages an in-room wireless mobile cart with camera, display, and audio capabilities utilizing CareView’s patented Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails® technologies to improve patient safety. The Virtual Bed Rails® use machine learning to identify when the patient's movement indicates a fall may be imminent, and subsequently alerts the Safety Technician. Pre-recorded messages in patients’ native language or 2-way audio allow for direct communication with the patient. The system can offer a considerable reduction in sitter labor cost and greatly enhance overall patient safety. This solution can conduct telemedicine consultations and integrate industry standard nurse call platforms once available for integration at the San Francisco facility.

CareView’s innovative Patient Safety System is the only virtual sitter solution in the industry with no audible alarms in patient areas, making it the perfect solution for VA Community Living Centers (CLC’s). Additionally, because patient privacy is important, the CareView System features a privacy option mode that can be utilized when needed, ensuring enhanced safety, security, and peace of mind for loved ones.

Daniel Wilcox, DPCG Systems Engineer, stated, “We are pleased to be working with San Francisco VA and know that our solution will address their current and future needs to reduce patient falls while increasing overall patient safety and staff efficacy. We are looking forward to working closely with our VA partners to integrate the enhanced system capabilities inherent to the system in the San Francisco VA once those disparate capabilities are deployed on site.”

