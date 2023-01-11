Brightcore Energy Partners with the NHL® to Bring LED Lighting to Community Ice Rinks

ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Before becoming a leader in the sustainability arena, Brightcore Energy President, Mike Richter, had an illustrious career in professional ice hockey, including a prolific 15-year stint with the New York Rangers, where he was a three-time National Hockey League (NHL®) All-Star, a Stanley Cup® champion, and an Olympic medalist.

His passion for ice hockey began while playing in community rinks in his hometown of Germantown, Pennsylvania. Those rinks were modest, with outdated lighting and old equipment. Richter noticed early on that the facilities weren’t maintained and didn’t operate as optimal and high-performance as the dedicated players within them.

When the opportunity arose for Brightcore Energy to partner with the NHL® to advance innovations that would positively impact community rinks, Richter jumped at the chance to participate in advancing the industry where his career began.

"Youth hockey is the life blood of the NHL® and an opportunity for thousands of kids to enjoy this wonderful sport,” he said. “One of the largest single expenses in rinks is energy costs. Lowering these costs lowers the barrier for young boys and girls to enjoy this game."

To achieve such savings, Brightcore Energy will work with Signify, an official NHL® partner, to bring energy-efficient LED and connected lighting solutions to community ice rinks across the country.

"The NHL® is committed to advancing sustainable business practices and reducing the environmental impact of all levels of hockey for future generations of players and fans," said Max Paulsen, Director, Business Development, NHL®. "Upgrading to LED and connected lighting is better for our planet – and offers a practical and cost-effective solution for rinks across North America.”

These lighting upgrades can help hockey rink owners reduce their energy use in their facility and lower their carbon footprint, while also delivering an enhanced experience for spectators and athletes. Owners may also see lower operating costs and maintenance reduction savings as their facilities operate at the highest standards.

To Richter, potential is one of the most important words when it comes to sports performance.

“That one word is what sports are all about and what we strive to fulfill every day in our personal and professional lives,” he said. “Any form of waste inefficiencies – actually anything under maximum performance – makes reaching potential impossible.”

Richter’s pursuit of fulfilling his potential led him to his career as one of the most famous NY Rangers’ goalies. But the real impact came when Richter went on to receive his degree in Ethics, Politics and Economics with a concentration in Environmental Politics from Yale University. He quickly became a key spokesperson for environmental issues, such as resource efficiency and climate change.

The common thread in all of Richter’s experiences – from athletic to professional – is performance potential. Today, he is president of Brightcore Energy which was founded on the concept of fulfilling potential.

About Brightcore Energy

Brightcore Energy is a provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional market, including commercial and community solar, high-efficiency renewable heating and cooling (geothermal), LED lighting and controls, electric vehicle (EV) charging, battery storage, smart building solutions and other emerging technologies. Brightcore Energy accelerates the deployment of a wide range of energy-efficiency and renewable energy technologies through its innovative Efficiency-as-a-Service (EaaS) model that requires no capital investment and provides for immediate operating cost savings, making it affordable and seamless for buildings to quickly and easily transition their legacy energy platforms to significantly more efficient and sustainable ones.

About the NHL

