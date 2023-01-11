Goodville Mutual Selects Origami Risk Core Platform to Drive Speed and Efficiency; Facilitate Growth

NEW HOLLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goodville Mutual Insurance Group has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SAAS P/C platform for policy administration and billing to drive speed, efficiency and facilitate growth across its expanding commercial and personal property and casualty insurance programs.

By providing Goodville with technology-based tools and functionality for policy administration and billing, Origami’s platform will enable it to streamline its underwriting process. Origami's platform also will strengthen Goodville's ability to respond quickly to the needs of its members/policyholders and distribution network of independent agents through timely introduction of new and expanded coverages.

"Origami gives us a versatile, state-of-the-art platform as we continue our modernization efforts by streamlining policy administration and billing, enabling our underwriters to make better and faster decisions on new business applications and renewals," said David Gautsche, president/CEO, Goodville. "These enhanced capabilities support Goodville’s growth goals as we continue to refine and expand our coverage lines and enhance our relationships with independent agents.”

“Along with the many strategic advantages of transforming its policy administration and billing, Goodville may see immediate gains from our platform, which is configured for fast and efficient implementation with true speed to value,” said Christopher Bennett, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers, pools, program administrators and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Goodville Mutual Insurance Group

Founded in 1926 as Goodville Mutual, the group offers property and casualty insurance coverages to personal, small business, church, and farm clients through independent agents in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kansas, Virginia, Oklahoma, Indiana, Illinois and Delaware. For more information about Goodville Mutual, visit www.goodville.com.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.