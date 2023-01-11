AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trisura Group Ltd. Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of the operating entities of Trisura Group Ltd. (Trisura) [TSX:TSU] (Toronto, Ontario, Canada), which include Trisura Specialty Insurance Company (TSIC), Trisura Insurance Company (TIC), Bricktown Specialty Insurance Company (BSIC) and Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company (TGIC). TSIC, TIC, and BSIC are domiciled in Oklahoma City, OK while TGIC is domiciled in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Trisura’s consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as the group’s adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings reflect AM Best’s expectation that Trisura will maintain risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), at a level that is supportive of strong premium growth as the group executes on its business strategy in the Canadian and U.S. markets as a diversified provider of corporate insurance, surety and other risk solutions.

Operating results reflect strong business growth with high double-digit return on equity. Operating results benefit from the diversification in the U.S. and Canadian marketplaces along with fee income from the U.S. fronting business. Additionally, the ratings acknowledge the synergies between the operating subsidiaries of Trisura, including operational integration, shared management and systems, and significance to the overall organization’s earnings and strategy.

Financial leverage at the holding company is expected to remain within AM Best tolerances with additional financial flexibility to raise capital to support future business growth, while maintaining strong interest coverage ratios.

