Uplight Partners with Rolling Energy Resources to Provide Utility Clients Electric Vehicle Charging Insights Directly from Vehicle Telematics

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uplight, the technology partner of energy providers transitioning to the clean energy ecosystem, today announced the company has partnered with Rolling Energy Resources (RER) to create a complete electric vehicle (EV) grid edge solution that enables utilities to best engage EV customers and manage grid load—thanks to data coming directly from vehicle telematics.

The number of EVs being purchased is rapidly increasing as states like California establish roadmaps to reach 100% new zero-emission vehicle sales. As an influx of EVs hit the road and the grid, they bring with them an urgent need for utilities to be able to identify EVs on their network and engage owners to effectively manage charging patterns—both to save consumers money and to optimize grid resources.

By partnering with RER, Uplight is helping to meet that need, providing truly agnostic charging data to utilities—by utilizing data provided directly from vehicle telematics. This makes EV managed charging programs run by Uplight a better customer experience for all EV owners and more beneficial to utilities.

RER’s solution provides the secure, reliable, two-way data utilities need to manage load from most major EV OEM brands, including Tesla, Ford, Toyota, GM and many others. Their solution simplifies data gathering, enabling Uplight and its utility clients to access data from all the major car brands and provide clean data in a consistent format, rather than managing separate data feeds for each OEM. This accelerates a utility’s ability to manage EV loads, both through behavioral incentives and direct load management.

“EVs are going to have a profound impact on grid demand in the coming years, and data is key to managing that demand as it multiplies,” said Greg Gould, Chief Product Officer at Uplight. “Leveraging RER’s solution is key to simplifying EV charging data gathering and analysis, allowing us to provide a comprehensive offering to utilities with insights based on both vehicle telematics and EV charger data, removing the complication from understanding EV demand on the grid.”

“The current influx of EVs requires a new approach to managing electric demand from vehicle charging,” said Scott Dimetrosky, CEO of RER. “By connecting to almost all EV brands and making consistent vehicle telematics data available regardless of make and model, our data makes it easy for utilities to understand the impact of EV charging on their grids and develop effective programs to manage those loads. By partnering with Uplight, we get that critical data into the hands of more utility program managers and distribution planners so they can effectively manage the EV transition.”

The partnership builds on Uplight’s EV Solution Suite, the only comprehensive, end-to-end set of software solutions for utilities to drive customer adoption and grid-friendly charging solutions for utility customers. PSE&G New Jersey is among utilities already leveraging Uplight’s EV Solutions and will be among the first to benefit from Uplight’s partnership with RER in early 2023.

To learn more about Uplight’s EV solutions, visit: https://uplight.com/solutions/electric-vehicle-adoption-and-experience/.

About Uplight

Uplight is the technology partner for energy providers and the clean energy ecosystem. Uplight’s software solutions connect energy customers to the decarbonization goals of power providers while helping customers save energy and lower costs, creating a more sustainable future for all. Using the industry’s only comprehensive customer-centric technology suite and critical energy expertise across disciplines, Uplight is streamlining the complex transition to the clean energy ecosystem for more than 80 electric and gas utilities around the world. By empowering energy providers to achieve critical outcomes through data-driven customer experiences, delivering control at the grid edge, creating new revenue streams and optimizing existing load and assets, Uplight shares a mission with its clients to make energy more sustainable for every community. Uplight is a certified B Corporation. To learn more, visit us at www.uplight.com, find us on Twitter @Uplight or on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/uplightenergy.

About RER

Rolling Energy Resources (RER) takes a new approach to managing electric demand from vehicle charging. Our platform provides utilities with smart charging, demand response, and electric vehicle research solutions for all automotive brands, without new hardware. We connect directly to the cars through their native APIs, utilizing systems that are already in place. Our solutions can control charging and monitor battery state-of-charge, regardless of where the customer plugs in. To learn more, visit us at www.rollingenergyresources.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/rollingenergyresources.