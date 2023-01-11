AE Wealth Management Rolls Out the Riskalyze Growth Platform to Over One Thousand Financial Advisors and Staff

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskalyze, the industry-leading growth platform for wealth management firms, and AE Wealth Management, one of the top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in America, announced the rollout of Riskalyze Elite to over one-thousand financial advisors and staff. The new agreement - announced at Advisors Excel’s World Series of Success annual conference - offers AE Wealth advisors a standard platform for acquiring new clients and engaging with them in a personalized way over time, increasing AUM retention and firm growth.

Riskalyze Elite includes powerful growth and analysis tools that serve as a firm-wide alignment platform to drive a consistent client experience across an advisor’s book of business.

Notable among new functionality available today:

Advisor Marketing Kit: Customizable resources that allow firms to release branded material for client and prospect engagement.

Individual Security Analysis (ISA): Rather than making general assumptions at the asset class level, ISA surfaces risk-specific data and in-depth investment analysis at the individual security level.

Detailed Portfolio Stats: Quickly visualize portfolio metrics and composition and allows firms to take their analysis even deeper with advanced portfolio analytics.

Discovery: Find the perfect investment for clients with security analysis and fund screening using a growing firm’s most important search criteria, including the Risk Number, Riskalyze GPA, expense ratios, and more

Timeline: Get straight to a workable financial plan of action without hours of tedious plan building. Advisors can now instantly measure the impact of their client’s goals on their likelihood of sustaining income throughout retirement.

“The culture of innovation, excellence and advisor service at AE Wealth Management & Advisors Excel is second to none,“ said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. “Our partnership is a natural doubling down on empowering their advisors with leading technology to drive their scale and success.”

In addition to the expanded functionality, advisors will be able to leverage AE Wealth’s models with one-click access and effortlessly move them into accounts.

“As our business and advisors have grown over the past couple of years, we were looking for a streamlined solution to serve our advisors and their clients,“ said Chris Radford, President at AE Wealth Management. “Riskalyze’s advanced analytics and growth platform are exactly what we were looking for to help our advisors manage risk and leverage our platform to create tailored investment strategies for their clients.”

For more information about Riskalyze’s growth platform, go to riskalyze.com/growth-platform.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world’s first Growth Platform and was built on a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, wealth management firms, and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to accelerate prospects into clients, and engage and retain those clients for generations — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About AE Wealth Management

AE Wealth Management is one of the fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms in America, offering an open-architecture platform of investment solutions and practice management resources that independent financial advisors can use to help their clients work towards their financial goals. Advisors can demonstrate greater value for clients and grow their practices by utilizing cutting-edge technology—and the broad array of investment strategies and asset classes from consistently vetted and monitored money managers—on AE Wealth Management's platform. The insights and tools from AE Wealth Management enable advisors to obtain a holistic view of each client's financial universe in one place.

AE Wealth Management, LLC (“AEWM”) is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser located in Topeka, Kansas.