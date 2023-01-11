Orion Commercial Landscaping Adds New Partnership in Arizona with Landtamers Landscaping

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Services Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services platform backed by Alpine Investors, announced today that it has partnered with Landtamers Landscaping, a leading commercial landscaping services company based in Tucson, AZ. Landtamers is Orion’s fourth partner in the commercial landscaping industry. Orion's national platform partners with exceptional founder-owned facility service businesses and provides resources to help fuel their next chapters of growth.

Founded in 1990 by Chris Potter, Landtamers provides full-service landscape maintenance and construction for hotels, resorts, HOAs, medical facilities, commercial centers, and class-A multi-family properties. Mr. Potter will continue to serve as President of the company.

"Landtamers is the undisputed quality and customer service leader in the rapidly growing Tucson market, and we are excited to support their continued growth. Chris and his team are experts in using native plants and materials to create beautiful, eco-friendly desert landscapes. When I saw their work, I knew this was a company we wanted to partner with," said Nate Carlson, CEO of Orion Landscaping.

"The partnership with Orion was the right decision for our growing company. Orion provides the resources and expertise needed to support our business as we open new branches and expand beyond Tucson," said Chris Potter, founder of Landtamers. "We're excited to join an organization that loves this industry as much as we do and look forward to sharing our expertise in desert landscapes with our other partners in the Southwest."

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company that partners with leading family-owned service providers. Orion invests in leading local businesses with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About Landtamers Landscaping

Landtamers Landscaping is a leading provider of landscape maintenance, construction, irrigation management, arbor care, and pressure washing services. The company has proudly served commercial properties across Tucson for over 30 years, with a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly desert landscapes.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has over $8b in assets under management and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.