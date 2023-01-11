WaterIQ Technologies and SOLitude Lake Management Announce Ultrasonic Technologies Distribution Partnership

WILSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WaterIQ Technologies, the leader in next-generation ultrasonic solutions to combat harmful algae and biofilm without the use of chemicals, has announced a partnership with SOLitude Lake Management, a nationwide environmental firm that provides sustainable solutions to improve water quality and preserve water resources. The recognized leaders in the water industry are working together to address lake and pond algae remediation using state-of-the-art ultrasound solutions, combined with unparalleled service and support that efficiently promotes a clean and healthy water ecosystem.

“Algae is a global problem that calls for the right solutions and partnerships,” said WaterIQ Technologies CEO and Chairman, Lawrence Field. “WaterIQ is radically advancing ultrasonic solutions. Combined with SOLitude’s reach and water quality expertise, North American customers now have additional access to the latest innovations in water quality technologies without the use of chemicals.”

The partnership provides SOLitude with best-in-class ultrasonic algae remediation tools and 24/7 water quality insight and cloud monitoring – all designed to kill algae without chemicals. WaterIQ Technologies works closely with partners to eradicate dangerous algae growth in a variety of markets, including drinking water utilities, wastewater treatment plants, general agriculture, golf courses, lakes, and ponds, industrial, and HOAs.

Algae and cyanobacterial blooms are disruptive and can be dangerous, impacting our global community. According to the CDC, cyanobacterial blooms have been found in freshwater bodies in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, resulting in high growth rates for the algaecide market.

“Our team of biologists, ecologists, and aquatic specialists utilize science-backed solutions to manage algae, weeds, and other water quality issues in lakes, stormwater ponds, and wetlands,” stated Dave Riedl, Technical Services Manager at SOLitude. “Our partnership with WaterIQ Technologies is an excellent addition to our toolbox as their ultrasonic solutions provide an effective way to help us serve our customers and combat algae in a variety of water bodies.”

The technically advanced WaterIQ Technologies non-chemical ultrasonic solutions provide the industry’s most comprehensive range of ultrasonic frequencies (more than 2,000) that eliminate most species of harmful algae from water bodies within one to two weeks without causing harm to other forms of life. Its advanced Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology captures real-time data of critical system and water quality data. Additionally, its use of advanced materials enables effective long-duty cycles and uninterrupted field usage.

About WaterIQ TechnologiesTM

WaterIQ Technologies is a technology company that designs solutions to defend water from algae and biofilm contamination in drinking water treatment utilities, wastewater drinking plants, golf courses, lakes and ponds, general agricultural irrigation, and wineries. We use next-generation ultrasonic technology, designed to be highly effective and reliable, to eliminate algae and prevent its return. Our unique solutions scan more than 2000 discrete frequencies in two bands, to target simple cellular structures, such as blue-green and green algae. We kill algae from inside its cells, disrupting its flotation and life providing processes. Algae sinks to the bottom and dies to decompose. WaterIQ is an environmental sustainability partner with Audubon International.

Our solutions are cloud enabled, and with optional water quality sensors provide you with real-time water quality data to feed your analytics and decision models. As a result, our customers can remotely monitor water health to sustainably treat algae. WaterIQ Technologies' solutions and highly competent staff play a crucial part in an overall prescriptive solution to restore water to its natural and healthy state.

About SOLitude Lake Management

SOLitude Lake Management is a nationwide environmental firm committed to providing sustainable solutions that improve water quality, enhance beauty, and preserve natural resources.

SOLitude’s team of aquatic scientists specializes in the development and execution of customized lake, stormwater pond, wetland, and fisheries management programs. Services include water quality testing and restoration, algae and aquatic weed control, installation and maintenance of fountains and aeration systems, shoreline erosion control, muck and sediment removal and invasive species management. SOLitude partners with homeowner’s associations, golf courses, private landowners, businesses, and municipalities. SOLitude Lake Management is part of Rentokil North America, a leading business services company, operating across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

For more information, visit SOLitude Lake Management at solitudelakemanagement.com.

©2023 All rights reserved.