 Highline Grows Subscribers 56 Percent and Boosts CSAT Rating 12 Percent With Calix Revenue EDGE Managed Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that broadband service provider (BSP) leader Highline is leveraging Calix Revenue EDGE™ managed services to accelerate growth. In 2022 Highline increased subscribers by 56 percent, doubling the subscribers using Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems. Over the next five years, Highline plans to continue growing across Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. By leveraging Revenue EDGE—including Calix Cloud®, GigaSpire BLAST systems, and managed services—Highline easily builds subscriber experiences that increase loyalty and differentiate in competitive broadband markets. The subscriber experience is core to Highline’s growth strategy. In 2022, Highline launched ProtectIQ® home network security and ExperienceIQ® advanced network controls to all subscribers, furthering their mission to provide safe and exceptional Wi-Fi experiences. Both managed services are easily accessed in the Highline-branded mobile app, built on the personalized Calix CommandIQ®. Highline added these managed services at no extra charge for all subscribers that use a GigaSpire BLAST. They now protect subscribers from approximately 20,000 monthly digital threats.

“The Highline team works to create subscriber experiences that people rave about, and that goes way beyond just providing high-speed internet,” said Lynn Hall, chief marketing officer at Highline. “We want to give our subscribers a superior whole-home experience, so the award-winning network protection of ProtectIQ and the controls of ExperienceIQ were a no-brainer. Because we invested in the Revenue EDGE platform, we were able to quickly launch managed services last year. Now we are exploring new services to bring to our subscribers in 2023, like Bark social media monitoring and Arlo Secure connected home security solutions. We are excited to continue working closely with Calix to unveil exceptional subscriber experiences as we meet our growth goals over the next five years.”

To help spread the word about their new app and managed services, the Highline marketing and customer support teams engaged with Calix Premier Customer Success (Premier Success). They met with customer success managers (CSMs) biweekly to focus on best practices that drive high app adoption. By the end of 2022, 95 percent of new subscribers and 53 percent of their total subscribers were on the BSP-branded app. Highline subscribers responded with excitement. Their customer satisfaction (CSAT) rating soared in 2022, ending the year at 93—well above their goal.

Highline leadership created a formula for the successful launch of managed services that increased subscriber satisfaction and contributed to rapid business growth by:

Reducing time to market to seamlessly launch new managed services. Because Highline uses the Revenue EDGE platform, their team has access to launch support like deep marketing analytics and agency-quality materials that help reduce time to market tremendously. Highline worked with Calix CSMs to leverage the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) from the Calix Market Activation Program (MAP) to easily produce agency-quality marketing materials designed to communicate the benefits of managed services.

Increasing CSAT rating by 12 percent thanks to regular measurement and actionable feedback. As Highline introduces new services, subscriber feedback is more important than ever. Highline developed a proprietary CSAT survey based on a 1-4 rating that encourages subscribers to share detailed feedback. They distribute it early and often—after installation and truck rolls. Highline ended 2022 with a rating of 93, eight points over their goal.

Driving more than half of subscribers to the new app in less than a year. The Highline team immediately saw how managed services improved the new subscriber experience from early feedback. This informed their tailored approach to introducing these services to their legacy GigaSpire BLAST subscribers. Working with CSMs, Highline launched sweepstakes that engaged subscribers on the Highline app. As a result, more than half of the BSP's subscribers were on the app using managed services by the end of the year.

“Highline is a prime example of how any BSP can drive sustained growth with managed services,” said Matt Collins, chief commercial operations officer at Calix. “Supported by managed services launch best practices from Calix Premier Success, they successfully drove adoption of the Highline mobile app. By establishing this direct line of communication, Highline continuously reminds new and existing subscribers of the value they provide. With this foundation in place, Highline is in an excellent position to achieve their goals for rapid expansion and overall growth. We will be with Highline every step of the way as they continue to build a legacy that will last for generations in the communities they serve.”

