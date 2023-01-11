Compass Group Equity Partners Invests in Mearthane Products Corporation

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compass Group Equity Partners, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced a new strategic partnership with Mearthane Products Corporation ("MPC"), a technology leader in the development and manufacturing of custom polymer-based products with a focus on thermoset polyurethane elastomers for use in high-performance applications.

With over 55 years of polyurethane formulation and processing experience, MPC is a leading provider of precision polyurethane technology solutions to a diversified blue-chip customer base across a variety of end markets and in critical applications. “MPC has a long-standing reputation of providing comprehensive design solutions and consistently delivering superior urethane products,” said Bobby Bryan, Compass Group Director. “We are confident MPC has the right management team and capabilities to capitalize on multiple opportunities for continued expansion in the advanced materials sector.”

“The MPC team is excited to partner with Compass Group for the next phase of our growth and diversification strategy,” said Pete Kaczmarek, MPC’s President and CEO. “Our vision is to have the broadest set of thermoset polyurethane formulation and processing capabilities in the industry, and Compass shares our passion for this growing market.”

MPC and Compass Group are focused on creating value through a combination of organic and inorganic initiatives, including enhanced sales operations and further expansion of product and service offerings via strategic acquisitions. This represents the fourth active platform investment deployed for Compass Group Fund II.

About Compass Group Equity Partners

Compass Group Equity Partners, founded in 2015, is a St. Louis-based private equity firm with a record of success in partnering with and building lower middle-market companies. By leveraging the Firm’s operational, financial, and strategic expertise, Compass Group provides hands-on support and resources to aid management teams in exceeding historical performance and accelerating growth. Compass Group is currently deploying capital for new platform investments from Fund II.

About MPC

MPC partners with OEMs to design and manufacture polyurethane components with superior performance in a wide range of end markets, including sports and recreation, medical and analytical devices, semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, printing/media handling and a wide variety of general industrial applications. MPC’s in-house R&D capabilities, proprietary formulations, and unique prototyping and production processes are engineered to achieve customers’ unique property specifications in critical-to-performance applications worldwide.