Zenbase Partners With Mainstreet Equity to Offer Their Residents Flexible Rent Payments

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenbase has partnered with Mainstreet Equity (TSX: MEQ) to offer flexible rent payment options to all residents across its over 16,500 units across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Zenbase is a leading provider of flexible rent payments, and their personal budgeting tool allows residents to split their monthly rent into two payments. This allows Mainstreet to offer even more value to their residents while reducing residents’ financial stress.

Trina Cui, CFO of Mainstreet Equity said: “Zenbase has delivered an easy-to-use and convenient payment option that has proven to be valuable for our residents, helping to relieve financial pressures by splitting rent payments throughout the month. Our residents are important to us, so Mainstreet will continue to explore innovative means to support the communities we serve and improve the housing affordability experience for our residents.”

Koray Can Oztekin, CEO and Founder of Zenbase, said: “We collaborate with like-minded companies who want to improve the financial health of their residents by offering our powerful budgeting tool. Mainstreet has embraced our solution to empower their residents to make budgeting easier with increased cash flow for other expenses between paychecks while never having to worry about paying their full rent on the 1st of the month.”

About Zenbase

Zenbase, a leader in flexible rent payments, is committed to economic inclusion that fosters financial empowerment for renters. Our solutions improve the financial wellness of renters while improving operational efficiency for property managers. Rent is usually due on the 1st of the month but that doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. We’ve fixed that misalignment and provide other financial tools to help level the playing field. Learn more: https://myzenbase.com/

About Mainstreet

Mainstreet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MEQ). As at Q4 2022, assets were valued at CDN $2.9B. Since going public, Mainstreet has continued to grow its assets organically; its double-digit compounded annual growth continues today. Current holdings consist of over 16,500 apartments across western Canada (BC, AB, SK, MB). Along with this healthy balance sheet success, Mainstreet is a proud champion of affordable housing. Learn more: https://www.mainst.biz