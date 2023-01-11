Russell Investments Selected as OCIO Partner by the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Russell Investments’ dedicated non-profit practice was selected by the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation (MCCF) to manage its $52 million portfolio. Assets have fully transitioned.

“We look forward to developing a long-tenured partnership. Our total-solutions approach allows the Foundation to focus on their incredibly impactful work to support community college students in Arizona and serve as a vital resource in their community,” said Kate El-Hillow, President and Chief Investment Officer at Russell Investments. “We’ll leverage the full breadth of our global investment platform, including best-in-class managers, to deliver bespoke solutions.”

As the partnership develops, Russell Investments will build custom institutional portfolios for MCCF’s endowed and restricted portfolios that aim to help improve outcomes while reducing volatility.

Brian Spicker, CEO and President of the Maricopa County Community Colleges Foundation, said, “Our Board Finance Committee and team engaged in a rigorous RFP process to identify a specialist in the non-profit space with proven ability to effectively partner with a foundation like ours. Russell Investments stood out based on their wide range of active management capabilities and their high-touch, personable approach to working with clients.”

With more than 40 years of experience as an OCIO provider and $176 billion in global OCIO assets, Russell Investments delivers investment advice and solutions to clients of all sizes with particular focus on endowments, foundations, defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, and healthcare systems. More information on the firm’s OCIO enterprise is available here.

About Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation

For more than 40 years, the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation has provided support for scholarships, programs, and services on behalf of the 10 Maricopa Community Colleges, skill centers and satellite centers. The Foundation plays an integral role in impacting not only the lives of more than 200,000 students, but also addresses the needs of local businesses and industries, and it paves the way for the Maricopa Community Colleges to become even more of an important resource in the community.

About Russell Investments

Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 86-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve the financial security of its clients. The firm has $274.3 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2022) for clients in 32 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Toronto, Tokyo, and Shanghai.