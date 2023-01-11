PointClickCare and the Georgia Hospital Association Expand their Partnership to Further Advance Care and Improve Data Sharing

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Together with the Georgia Hospital Association’s (GHA) GA Notify Program, PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights to deliver value-based care, announced the completion of its network expansion in the state of Georgia.

Since 2019, the GA Notify Program has facilitated one of the largest real-time coordination networks in the state of Georgia, bridging the gaps between urban and rural hospitals in the state utilizing admit, discharge and transfer (ADT) data. With this expansion, PointClickCare brings its vast post-acute network to the GA Notify Program, expanding one of the largest real-time coordination nationwide networks in North America.

“Healthcare providers need technology to reduce clinician burden so that they can focus on what they do best – provide quality patient care,” said Ben Zaniello, MD, MPH, chief medical officer at PointClickCare. “This collaboration furthers our goal to grow our network of acute and post‐acute insights nationwide. We're excited to support Georgia’s healthcare system as it works tirelessly to improve data sharing, execute better care transitions, and ultimately give clinicians the opportunity to perform at the top of their licenses.”

As the industry continues to shift toward value-based care models, quality care has never been more important. As an investment in technology statewide and ensuring that hospitals have the right tools and solutions especially for value-based programs, GHA, through its subsidiary Georgia Hospital Health Services, will foster this platform for all its hospital association members. The collaboration will arm participating hospitals with real‐time insights to support high‐risk patients across the healthcare continuum. The goal is to close communication gaps across all care settings to streamline data sharing, improve coordination, and reduce readmissions to improve the health of all Georgians.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with PointClickCare to provide the best-in-class care coordination across the state of Georgia. We’re confident that, together, we’ll drive further interoperability that will enhance our journey to streamline operations and improve care outcomes,” said Bill Wylie, GHA senior vice president, business operations. “Looking ahead, we’re excited to integrate PointClickCare’s solutions into existing workflows across our hospitals with a goal of achieving interoperability for better data sharing to truly push the needle on improving care outcomes.”

Through this expanded partnership, Georgia providers will be able to leverage the larger PointClickCare Network, including relationships in the senior care and acute and payer space, which features new solutions, network entities, and the depth and experience that this collaboration now brings to the table.

To learn more about PointClickCare’s industry leading technology platform, click here.

About PointClickCare Technologies

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey. PointClickCare’s single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 27,000 long‐term post‐acute care providers, and 2,700 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions of lives across North America.

About Georgia Hospital Association

Founded in 1929, GHA serves nearly 150 hospitals in Georgia and promotes the health and welfare of the public through the development of better hospital care for all Georgia’s citizens. The mission of GHA is to advance the health of individuals and communities by serving as the leading advocate for all Georgia hospitals and health care systems. GHA represents its members before the General Assembly and Congress, as well as state and federal regulatory agencies, and is an allied member of the American Hospital Association. For more information, please call 770-249-4500 or visit gha.org.

About Georgia Hospital Health Services

Georgia Hospital Health Services (GHHS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Georgia Hospital Association. GHHS was founded in 1989 for the purpose of establishing partnerships with companies that provide products and services at a discounted fee and/or with added benefits for our members. GHHS also creates or co-develops programs and services that will meet a specific need that is not currently available through an established partner. GHHS thoroughly evaluates all potential partners with a due diligence process and forms partnerships only with companies or programs that are high quality, provide an exceptional benefit to GHA members, and are aligned with the Georgia Hospital Association strategic plan.