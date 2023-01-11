Global Cloud Xchange and Tampnet Partner to Support Digital Demand in the Nordics

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a network service provider powering global connectivity for new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises, and Tampnet Carrier, a unique high-speed network operator in the Nordic sector responsible for over 30% of the traffic between Norway, the UK and Europe, announce their strategic partnership to support the increased network demands stemming from the burgeoning data center market in the Nordics. Through strategically located network interconnections, GCX and Tampnet provide ample seamless connectivity solutions to support the growing community of data center customers throughout the Nordics and beyond.

The GCX and Tampnet partnership offers a simplified way to expand reach across each company’s network footprint. Through the partnership, GCX customers now have access to enhanced route diversity and new network routes throughout the Nordics utilizing Tampnet’s unique and diverse footprint which traverses eight countries, connecting over 40 core data centers across 12 markets throughout Europe and the United States. In addition, Tampnet’s customers gain access to GCX’s global network which consists of 66,000km of cables spanning 46 countries from North America to Asia, with subsea and terrestrial route diversity and redundancy throughout Europe-Asia and Intra-Asia routes.

“The Nordics region is experiencing rapid data center growth due to various shifts in the market, including the need for more energy efficient and sustainable facilities. We are excited to partner with Global Cloud Xchange to collaboratively support this growth and offer expanded route options to our customers through GCX’s robust global network,” says Cato Lammenes, Vice President of Tampnet Carrier, “All of Tampnet’s routes are based on our own dark fiber and allow us to offer the scalability our customers demand and satisfy their bandwidth and infrastructure needs in our region. Through this partnership, we will further boost our efforts in contributing to a carbon neutral future by offering greater route diversity to access key data centers and interconnection points in the Nordics.”

Subsea networks are the backbone of connectivity and provide international interconnectivity solutions, further fueling data center growth around the world. Both GCX and Tampnet are fostering a globally accessible ecosystem that further leverages each company’s subsea network assets, allowing customers to design, manage and connect their networks - seamlessly - throughout the world.

“We are seeing a shift in the market where mission critical businesses are looking to diversify their network and data centers away from the traditional FLAP-D [Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin] markets due to rising power costs and instabilities across the power grid,” says David Bruce, Head of EU/US/APAC at Global Cloud Xchange. “The Nordics is the logical choice due to carbon zero energy generation and many other benefits. This is an opportune partnership, allowing Tampnet to utilize the global reach of GCX’s network whilst at the same time opening up a new and timely region for GCX customers.”

GCX owns and operates one of the world’s largest privately-owned submarine networks, enabling new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises to leverage growth opportunities and improve resilience through strategic subsea network capacity and diverse route offerings in high growth markets throughout the world. Tampnet is the leading independent offshore communications network owner and operator in the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico, with additional networks in Canada and Trinidad and Tobago. Beyond its roots in oil/gas and offshore connectivity solutions, Tampnet is one of the most robust wholesale network operators, providing fully diverse data center connectivity solutions throughout the Nordics and Scandinavia with connections to Europe.

For more information on GCX, visit www.globalcloudxchange.com

For more information on Tampnet, visit: https://www.tampnet.com/

About Global Cloud Xchange

GCX Holdings Limited (Bermuda), operating as Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. We cover all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity from managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, to direct Cloud connections and 100 Gbps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America via the vast GCX subsea network (the world’s largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide. To learn more about GCX, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Tampnet Carrier:

Tampnet Carrier is a subsidiary of Tampnet, the world’s largest offshore network owner and operator which is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

Carrying over 30% of internet traffic through the Nordics, Tampnet Carrier’s unique network routes pass through eight countries, connecting over 40 core data centers across 12 markets throughout Europe and the United States. The company’s dual path capability between Norway and Europe is its key differentiator, providing diverse routing through Great Britain and via Sweden and Denmark. Tampnet Carrier’s high-speed terrestrial and subsea network between Norway and Europe enables low latency, highly reliable, scalable and secure connectivity solutions for the most discerning network customers. Tampnet Carrier solutions are delivered based on the company's foundational tenets: availability, quality, and security.

