RPower Awarded 10MW Microgrid Development for Bell County Water Control

HOUSTON & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RPower announced today an award from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) #1, the operator of the Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant, to develop a 10 MW microgrid system fueled by clean-burning natural gas generators. The project will provide a cleaner alternative to traditional backup diesel generators, allow the facility to better manage energy costs, and meet the requirements outlined in the Texas Water Code.

The Texas Water Code was amended in early 2021 to require water utilities to develop an emergency preparedness plan that includes a means to operate the water system during an extended power outage.

Bell County WCID1 engaged 5 (www.energyby5.com), a Texas-based energy advisory firm, to develop the project requirements and an RFP to solicit proposals from qualified generation service providers. In addition to delivering a resilient source of backup power, the project will allow Bell County WCID1 to participate in a variety of grid reliability programs and other cost saving measures that will deliver significant cost reductions to the district.

“After a thorough review process, we selected RPower as our partner to develop our microgrid system. This project is extremely important for Bell County WCID #1 as it ensures our compliance with Texas Water Code and provides a benefit to our community,” said Ricky Garrett, General Manager for Bell County WCID #1. “The RPower team delivered a competitive proposal that pulled the entire turnkey microgrid solution together for us. We feel very confident in the RPower team and their ability to deliver what we need to make this project a success.”

“We are proud to have been selected for this important project in Bell County,” said Jeff Starcher, RPower Chief Executive Officer. “Resilience solutions are critical for utilities and the communities they serve, and our business is to deliver the best resilience solution available to meet these needs. We’re honored to be the trusted partner for the Bell County WCID #1 and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

About RPower

Founded in 2021, RPower brings together experienced veterans from some of the most well-known companies in the energy and distributed power generation industries to leverage their deep market knowledge and technical expertise to deliver fully optimized resiliency and microgrid solutions. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and founded by former MP2 Energy (now Shell Energy) CEO Jeff Starcher, RPower designs, installs, maintains, and optimizes the right microgrid system to meet each customer’s specific needs and goals.

RPower offers a wide spectrum of both packaged and a-la-carte energy solutions, from Resilience as a Service to microgrid design, build, transfer contracts, to energy management services, backed by an industry-leading team. Our resilient solutions help companies ensure the continuity of their business operations through increasingly frequent and longer duration grid outages. RPower’s, sustainable energy resources enhance our customers bottom lines and promote the addition of grid tied renewable energy. For more information, visit www.rpower1.com or LinkedIn.

About 5

Founded in 2011, 5 comprises a team of energy innovators, commodity traders, analysts, engineers and former energy supplier executives. Together they serve a broad array of private and public sector clients throughout the United States and Mexico, providing strategic advice on energy-related matters including procurement, rate optimization, risk management, demand-side management, renewable power, and distributed generation. The firm has received numerous accolades and national awards for its corporate culture, leadership and innovation.

About Bell County WCID #1

Bell County WCID #1, rated a Superior Water System by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, provides water to the following cities and water districts: Fort Hood, City of Killeen, City of Copperas Cove, City of Harker Heights, City of Belton, Bell County WCID #3 (Nolanville), 439 Water Supply Corporation, and Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA). The District serves a population in excess of 250,000 people and can treat and deliver over 107 million gallons of water daily.