IBM Instana and Instabug Partner to Bring the Best of Observability and Mobile App Performance Together

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instabug and IBM’s Instana announced today a partnership that combines Instabug’s mobile application performance product suite with Instana’s market leading observability platform. The partnership includes joint sales and marketing collaboration between the companies as well as deep product integrations.

The companies’ customers can now monitor their mobile applications in Instabug and then see any client-side degradation that may be caused by backend calls in Instana. By linking the two developer experiences, customers of both products have easy access to critical debugging information, enabling them to identify issues faster, determining the true root cause quicker and resolving problems before their users, and business, are impacted.

“Mobile users can intuitively feel whether a mobile app is crafted and managed with care. That feel directly translates into customer loyalty, engagement, and ultimately spend,” said Omar Gabr, CEO of Instabug. “Customer feel is central to mobile app performance. Our expertise lies in the perfect tuning of client-side issues like UI transitions, app launch times, avoiding app hangs, and optimal screen loading. We are the market leader in mobile performance, but often issues arise from the backend. That’s where Instana fits in and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them.”

Instana and Instabug will jointly bring this solution to market, extending their mutual world-class customer base, to the leading mobile app properties across the globe.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Instabug,” said Keith Whitehead, CRO at IBM’s Instana. “The best observability platform with the best mobile monitoring product is a winning combination for every company that relies on communicating and doing business with their customers via mobile applications.”

To learn more about Instabug’s integration with Instana and how to get started, please visit the Instabug Blog.

About Instabug

Instabug is the leading mobile monitoring, crash, and bug reporting solution for mobile teams. Founded in Egypt and headquartered in San Francisco, Instabug launched in 2016 to help developers better understand the performance of their mobile applications and its impact on user experience. The company’s robust platform scales with businesses of any size, allowing indie developers and enterprises alike to seamlessly monitor, alert, prioritize, and debug during critical phases of the application life cycle. Instabug empowers mobile teams with a unified mobile observability platform that provides overall performance insights as well as granular information on user issues to increase downloads, satisfaction, and retention.