Momentum Midstream Awards Opero Energy Gas-Treating Contract for NG3 Development in Louisiana

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opero Energy, an affiliate of Audubon Engineering Company LLC, and a leading provider of processing technology and equipment, announced the award of a major engineering, design, and fabrication contract for Momentum Midstream’s New Generation Gas Gathering (NG3) project in the Haynesville Shale.

With 4,000 miles of pipeline and seven processing plants, NG3 will have an initial treating capacity of 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (BCFD), expandable to 2.2 BCFD. The project will also include a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) component to capture and permanently sequester the associated CO2.

Opero Energy will engineer, design, and fabricate the treating and processing equipment for this significant gas-gathering effort. Using the latest processing technologies and fabrication best practices, Opero Energy’s gas-treating solutions will enable Momentum Midstream to efficiently separate CO2 from methane gas to achieve its goal of net-negative emissions.

“We are excited to be working with Momentum Midstream on this groundbreaking project,” said Talal El Awar, President of Opero Energy. “Our team has a history of successful project execution in the Haynesville Shale, and we look forward to supporting increased natural gas production from this important play.”

The NG3 project is strategically significant for alleviating existing strains in the Haynesville Shale and for supplying domestic and international markets with direct access to growing production in the region. Natural gas is expected to flow through NG3 in 2024.

On LinkedIn: Opero Energy

On LinkedIn: Audubon Companies

About Opero Energy

Opero Energy is a leading technology provider specializing in the engineering and fabrication of modular processing equipment for the energy and renewable industries. As experts in energy and industrial infrastructure, we deliver value-added products, technologies, and services—safely and efficiently. From skid-mounted units to complete facilities, our in-house capabilities include engineering, procurement, fabrication, operational, and technical support services across the asset life cycle. Learn more at operoenergy.com.

About Audubon

Audubon Engineering Company LLC (Audubon) is a group of affiliate companies providing engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication, and technical field services to the energy, power, infrastructure, and industrial markets. With proven industry experience, innovative technologies, and data-driven insight, the Audubon group of companies delivers sustainable solutions to build a better tomorrow. Learn more at auduboncompanies.com.