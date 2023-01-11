MCR Acquires the Courtyard Dallas Grand Prairie

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCR – the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator – has acquired the Courtyard Dallas Grand Prairie, a four-story, select service hotel with 120 rooms in Grand Prairie, Texas. The hotel was purchased with acquisition financing from American Momentum Bank in place, at a rate of SOFR plus 260 basis points and a 65% loan to value.

Opened in 2021, the hotel is located 20 minutes south of the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport – the second busiest airport in the U.S. serving the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan area. The Dallas Fort Worth MSA is now home to almost eight million residents, representing an increase of 22 percent over the past decade. And it’s a market the MCR team knows well: this hotel is the company’s eighth hotel in Dallas and its 39th hotel in Texas.

Grand Prairie's attractions draw in almost 10 million visitors per year. The hotel is a short, 10-minute drive from the Arlington Entertainment District, where you’ll find something for everyone. Sports fans can catch a Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium or see the Texas Rangers play at the new Globe Life Field. Families can enjoy the day at two major theme parks, riding the roller coasters at Six Flags over Texas or cooling off at the massive water park that is Hurricane Harbor Arlington. Texas Live! is the place for a night out, with its numerous dining and entertainment options, or take in a live show at Arlington Backyard, Arlington’s premier outdoor concert and festival destination.

Just across the street from the hotel is Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark – the largest one in North Texas and often referred to as a "cruise ship on land.” If you’re feeling less splashy, right nearby is Chicken N Pickle – a lively entertainment complex with pickleball, food and drinks, as well as numerous other restaurants.

The area is also a major manufacturing and distribution hub, with a significant presence from major corporations like Lockheed Martin, Poly America, Flex N Gate, General Motors, and Mission Foods, among others.

After a day enjoying all the local area has to offer, the hotel’s patio bar and fire pit area – complete with its own putting green – offers the perfect venue to relax and unwind before settling down in one of our spacious rooms or suites.

The hotel is also home to The Bistro, your dining destination throughout the day – from starting out with a fresh Starbucks® coffee to dinner and a glass of wine after sunset. You can also stick to your new year’s resolutions by squeezing in a workout at the hotel’s fitness center or doing some laps in the outdoor pool.

Business travelers will appreciate the hotel's convenient central location, as well as amenities including complimentary high-speed, wireless internet access and 2,000 square feet of on-site meeting space.

The Courtyard Dallas Grand Prairie is located at 2850 South State Hwy 161 and features:

120 spacious rooms and suites

The Bistro (full-service restaurant and bar)

Grab-and-go market offering snacks and beverages

Outdoor pool, putting green, patio bar, and fire pit

Fitness center

Complimentary on-site parking

24-hour business center

Free, fast Wi-Fi

2,000 square feet of meeting space

Reserve by phone at +1 (972) 807-5500 or online.

About MCR