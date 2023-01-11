Chekhub Partners with Nomad Futurist Foundation to Launch The Nomad Futurist Academy

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chekhub announces its partnership with the Nomad Futurist Foundation as the Learning Management Systems (LMS) platform to enable robust educational and training initiatives for the Nomad Futurist Academy. Rooted in the data center industry, this partnership embraces the goal of building the leaders of tomorrow by developing scholarship funds and an education platform for underdeveloped communities globally.

“A primary goal of the Nomad Futurist Foundation is to provide education to children in underserved communities with a strong foundation in digital technologies,” says Nabeel Mahmood, Co-Founder and CEO of Nomad Futurist. “While some children may know how to use popular apps, they do not know why and how these apps work. Our goal is to intercept them at a young age, when their minds are like sponges, and introduce the topic of digital infrastructure to promote understanding of digital technologies, new learning pathways and opportunities.”

The data center industry is forecasted to increase by $616 billion by 2026, with an estimated growth rate of 20% year over year. However, the percentage of data center owner/operators that are having difficulty finding qualified candidates for open positions rose to 50% by 2020, according to Uptime Institute.

Chekhub’s Data Center Operations Platform has been designed to empower the Data Center industry workforce. The recent addition of the LMS module allows users to create custom training materials, add qualifications to individual profiles, and ensure work is being assigned to qualified people. Chekhub’s expertise and ambitions align with Nomad Futurist’s mission and goals for the academy making them the optimal partner to introduce the industry to the next generation of Data Center professionals.

“It’s been Chekhub’s mission since inception to support the training and development of the workforce in this industry,” says Jon Trout, Founder and CEO of Chekhub. “Our team is honored and excited to be part of this initiative and be the LMS platform used by the students of the Nomad Futurist Academy.”

We live in a digital world that will only become more dependent on Data Center services. To broaden the learning audience, Nomad Futurist Academy will introduce the Information Technology and Data Center industry to K-12 students as well as professionals interested in transitioning careers. With a content-rich curriculum created by the leading organizations in technology today, courses will be available on the Academy’s easy-to-use LMS platform powered by Chekhub, online and free to communities.

To learn more about Chekhub, please visit: https://chekhub.com/

To learn more about the Nomad Futurist Foundation, please visit: http://nomadfuturist.org/

About Chekhub:

Chekhub is a work enablement software that helps high-growth companies quickly and confidently scale their capabilities in a time when developing skilled teams is more challenging than ever. Manage, scale, and empower your frontline teams with solutions to execute with precision, no matter the skill level. Optimize your business by refining and standardizing your processes using meaningful data and collaborative tools. With Chekhub, combine and connect your asset management, workforce information, digital checklists, training, ticketing, dispatch and scheduling all in one easy-to-use platform for greater clarity and optimal team efficiency.

About Nomad Futurist Foundation:

The Nomad Futurist Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to demystify the world of digital infrastructure and the related technologies that impact every aspect of our daily lives. Our primary focus is to empower and inspire younger generations through exposure to the underlying technologies that power our digital world and cultivate the next generation of industry leaders. Through the contributions of our supporters, we are launching global programs in partnership with a range of education providers, NGOs and other nonprofit organizations committed to educating children in underprivileged communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and opening up opportunities for growth and new career paths.