Onapsis Announces Collaboration with Wipro to Remove Security as a Digital Transformation Roadblock

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onapsis, the market leader in business application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced a strategic collaboration with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, to drive digital transformation and business growth for customers.

Enterprises embarking on their digital transformation journey are often faced with a complex SAP landscape and a limited understanding of how to secure these applications. As a result, they often overlook the need for SAP security, leaving their business applications vulnerable and unprotected, ultimately impeding their digital transformation efforts. With more than 300 successful exploits for every 1,500 attempted attacks on unsecured SAP instances, prioritizing the security of these systems has never been more crucial. The new collaboration between Onapsis and Wipro helps customers overcome this roadblock by ensuring their digital transformation projects are moving securely and providing them with easy patch and vulnerability prioritization once their journey is complete.

“Enterprises are struggling to secure their SAP applications, often because they don’t know where or how to start,” said Rocco Donnino, Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances and Channels at Onapsis. “Wipro's leading professional services integrated with Onapsis’ industry-first, business-critical application security solutions will enable us to extend our solutions to more customers worldwide and help them drive digital transformation at the speed of business growth.”

Onapsis’ suite of business application security solutions and powerful threat intelligence, coupled with Wipro’s professional services and global reach, will empower customers to understand and mitigate risks to the applications that power their business. Through Wipro’s strong multinational presence, Onapsis will continue expanding its market reach in regions across the globe, particularly in Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific.

“Many organizations are so eager to start their digital transformation projects that SAP security becomes an afterthought. Yet in doing so, they are compromising the speed and efficiency of their projects,” said Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Cybersecurity & Risk Services (CRS) at Wipro Limited. “We’re thrilled to add Onapsis to our growing ecosystem of cybersecurity relationships and assist more companies that have put their digital transformation initiatives on pause due to a lack of SAP security.”

Saugat Sindhu, Senior Partner and Global Head, Strategy & Risk Practice, CRS at Wipro Limited, added: “As Onapsis’ partner and customer, we are confident that our mission-critical business applications are protected amid the evolving cyber threat landscape. This collaboration will provide our mutual customers with an equal level of confidence and assurance.”

For more information on Onapsis’ market-leading SAP security solutions, please visit: https://onapsis.com/partners/strategic-alliances.

About Onapsis

Onapsis protects the business applications that run the global economy. The Onapsis Platform uniquely delivers vulnerability management, threat detection and response, change assurance, and continuous compliance for business applications from leading vendors such as SAP, Oracle, and others. The Onapsis Platform is powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, the team responsible for the discovery and mitigation of more than 1,000 zero-day vulnerabilities in business-critical applications.

Onapsis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, and proudly serves hundreds of the world’s leading brands, including close to 30% of the Forbes Global 100, six of the top 10 automotive companies, five of the top 10 chemical companies, four of the top 10 technology companies, and three of the top 10 oil and gas companies.

For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit https://www.onapsis.com.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.

For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com