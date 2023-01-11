ICE Global Consulting, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Epicenter™ Technology

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICE Global Consulting, Inc. (ICE Global) announced today that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire all operating assets related to the Epicenter™ contracts management technology from Journey CTS, LLC. ICE Global’s most recent acquisition further solidifies its technology-driven approach to supporting global site contracting, investigator budgeting, and site payments in the clinical research industry.

ICE Global’s CEO, Brooke Millman-Ice, stated, “Epicenter™ is the first of its kind, purpose-built technology specifically targeting operational administration of global site contracts and investigator budgets. Until now, organizations have been forced to rely on commercially available technology options that support processing of client and vendor contracts but are inadequate for efficient site contracts management.”

Epicenter’s core strengths center around its three primary functions – as a negotiation workflow management tool utilized by global negotiation teams, as an organizational repository for storage and access to executed agreements for its Contract Research Organization (CRO) and pharmaceutical clients, and as a portal to supply real-time data and transparency into the overall progress of program and study-level site negotiations.

“Clients have access to data, analytics, and negotiation details through the Epicenter™ platform. The data and transparency of a tech-enabled process allows our team of lawyers to recommend strategic and tactical solutions to our clients throughout study start-up,” says Phil Lemons, ICE Global’s Chief Business Officer.

Looking Ahead

ICE Global continues to collaborate with its clients and team of developers to create the next generation of Epicenter’s capabilities. “To be optimally effective partners to our clients, we will continue to focus on the current and future technology needs within clinical research to better support study start-up activities,” said Millman-Ice.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

About ICE Global Consulting, Inc.

ICE Global Consulting, Inc. is a clinical research consulting company focused on decreasing the administrative hurdles associated with site contract and budget negotiation, site payments and staffing. Through its team of dedicated attorneys and experienced global negotiators, ICE Global delivers timely and high-quality clinical contracts and budgets, allowing its pharmaceutical and CRO clients to safely turn their attention to other critical areas of study start-up. Our experienced site payments team utilizes state-of-the-art technology and provides superior customer support to eliminate frustrations often communicated by sites.

For more information on ICE Global Consulting, Inc., visit https://iceglobalconsulting.com.