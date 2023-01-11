Proven Optics Announces Strategic Growth Investment from ServiceNow

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proven Optics, a practitioner-founded Financial Management software company, today announced a strategic investment from ServiceNow, adding to the majority growth investment the company received from Silversmith Capital Partners in December 2022. This marks a continued interest from ServiceNow to invest in partners building unique solutions on the ServiceNow Platform and in the financial management software category.

Proven Optics was founded in 2020 to provide IT and finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions by automating the financial management of complex IT budgets. Delivered on the ServiceNow Platform and available on the ServiceNow Store, the Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite offers tailored solutions for numerous enterprise verticals as well as federal and state governments. Proven Optics was the 2022 ServiceNow Americas Application Development Partner of the Year.

“Proven Optics is a great example of leading entrepreneurs and practitioners building a successful business on the ServiceNow Platform,” said Vaibhav Narayanam, director, corporate development and venture investments at ServiceNow. “We are excited to invest in Proven Optics to fuel its ongoing success as a key technology partner offering significant value to our customers as they look to make better business decisions while navigating tightening budgets and uncertain economic conditions.”

“ServiceNow has been an incredible partner over the past two years, providing tools to identify and implement jointly aligned go-to-market initiatives which deliver compelling business value for customers,” said Ben Perkins, founding partner and co-CEO of Proven Optics. “We are excited to continue to grow our partnership and look forward to working with the entire ServiceNow team as we roll-out new offerings to provide organizations with scalable, configurable and simple to use solutions that allow them to make smarter IT budgeting decisions.”

As part of the transaction, Vaibhav Narayanam of ServiceNow will join the Proven Optics board as an observer.

About Proven Optics

Proven Optics is a software company that focuses on one thing: Financial Management. Proven Optics help clients in both IT and finance organizations implement financial management toolsets on SaaS platforms that leverage 20+ years of practitioner experience and 100+ Commercial and Federal implementations. Solutions enable financial management modernization to provide IT and Finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions. For more information or a demonstration of our products, please visit www.provenoptics.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $3.3 billion of capital under management. Silversmith’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, DistroKid, impact.com, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, PDFTron, and Webflow. For more information, including a full list of portfolio investments, visit www.silversmith.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

